How to use an Xbox controller with your PC

Use a micro USB cable

The simplest way to connect your Xbox controller to your PC is by USB cable. The cable needed will differ depending on which version of the controller you have. Pictured above in black is the Xbox Series S|X controller which has a USB-C input, and the red controller is the older Xbox One model which has a mini-USB input (also known as mini USB-A).



Take a look at your controller and see which cable you need to connect to your PC, and it's as simple as that! Many phone charging cables will be either USB-C or mini-USB and can be used for this purpose, or we have suggested cables to use at the end of this article

Xbox Wireless Adapter

While the newer controllers all have Bluetooth, some older models do not. The first generation of Xbox One controllers and the original Xbox Elite controller do not support Bluetooth, so if you want to play wirelessly, you will need an Xbox Wireless Adapter.



Simply plug the dongle into your PC or laptop's USB port, and connect your controller by holding down the pairing button on the controller's bumper.

How to use bluetooth

The current generation of Xbox Series S|X controllers, most recent Xbox One controllers and the second generation Elite controller all support Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can connect them to any Windows PC, laptop or tablet that has Bluetooth capabilities.



1. Open your PC settings.

2. Go to devices.

3. Ensure Bluetooth is switched on.

4. Turn on the controller by pressing the large Xbox icon button.

5. Hold down the pairing button on the controller button as you would to pair to a console.

6. Click on the controller in your discovered devices to pair.



Make use of the Xbox Accessories app

If you're using an Elite controller, this menu is particularly useful for customizing your buttons and paddles to your preferences. The Xbox Accessories App (opens in new tab) is available to download on the Microsoft Store app found from your search bar. Once installed just connect the controller to your PC using one of our above methods to get started. You can also save two profiles to your Elite controller to switch between depending on its intended use.

All the gear you need

Exactly what equipment you need will depend on which controller you want to use and with what type of device. Our list below shows everything you need to get gaming on your pc with an Xbox controller.

