One of my top Xbox FPS games just dropped to its lowest-ever price, and it's a "Great Journey you can't miss"

The Amazon Spring Sale has begun, and if you're looking to pick up some great Xbox games at discounted prices, now is a great time to look for deals. Amazon is far from the only retailer offering markdowns right now, though, and one of the best deals of the event I've found so far actually comes from Best Buy. Right now, a physical Xbox copy of Halo Infinite's excellent single player campaign is available for just $14.99 at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can get the digital version for $23.99 at Best Buy, which gives you the added benefit of being able to play the game on PC via Xbox Play Anywhere.

Regardless of which version and discount you choose to take advantage of, you'll be paying far less than its full $59.99 MSRP — in fact, this is the lowest price I've ever seen a physical copy of Halo Infinite go for. And considering that it's got one of my favorite shooter game campaigns in recent memory, I strongly recommend snagging it while it's this affordable.

Halo Infinite (Campaign) | was $59.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy (Xbox, Physical)

💰Price check: $22 at Walmart

A must-play for any FPS fans on Xbox

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer is generally what most people talk about when they discuss the game, and for good reason — it's improved massively since its rocky launch back in late 2021, especially with additions like the top-tier PvE Firefight mode. However, I'm here to tell you that its single player campaign is absolutely worth playing, too. In fact, it's one of the best FPS campaigns from the last few years, with Metro Exodus being the only recent title I enjoyed more (play that too, if you haven't).

I'm not going to spoil anything here, but know that Halo Infinite features a heartfelt, expertly told narrative that is precisely what the flagship Xbox franchise needed after the awful writing we got in Halo 5: Guardians. Plenty of subtle, yet deeply meaningful character moments are interspersed throughout the tale, with series protagonist Master Chief and his comrades — a stranded dropship pilot and a mysterious Cortana-like AI — at the core of it. Opposing them is Escharum, who leads the fearsome Banished forces battling humanity for control of the alien ringworld Zeta Halo. Escharum, much like the Master Chief, is a legendary warrior who's been battered by years of intense combat, and he's one of the most compelling antagonists Halo has ever had.

Speaking of Zeta Halo, it's the setting in which Halo Infinite takes place, and the backdrop for its open world gameplay. Its dynamic, highly intelligent AI and varied weapon and vehicle sandbox thrives within this open-ended structure, with diverse enemy squads, reactive patrol spawns, and tons of side objectives making Zeta Halo truly feel alive.

A Banished Brute and Elite charge into battle. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The open world isn't flawless — there aren't any distinct biomes that shake up exploration of different regions, for example — but the nice thing about Halo Infinite is that its main story beats come in linear missions reminiscent of classic Halo levels. If you're ever getting bored with the open world, you can simply head off to your next "main story quest" objective and dive into something more curated.

My review of Halo Infinite goes over my full thoughts, but ultimately, know this: it's a top-notch game, a "Great Journey you can't miss," and easily one of the best Xbox games you can play if you enjoy story-driven FPS campaigns. You should absolutely pick it up while it's this cheap (note that you can also play through Xbox Game Pass); if you plan to and want to get the physical copy, make sure you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership for free shipping.