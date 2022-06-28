Play a new game or binge a new show with 10% off a $100 Xbox gift card

If you own an Xbox and are deep into that Xbox ecosystem, you know how expensive this life can be. You've got video games, subscription fees for Game Pass, Netflix and all kinds of other apps, and plenty of other ways to spend all your money. You can't always save on those things, but it helps when you can save a little.

Today you can get 10% off a $100 Xbox gift card through the Dell online store (opens in new tab) when you use the code GAME10 during checkout. Get the card delivered to you for just $90, and you'll get it digitally so you don't have to wait for anything shipped to you through the mail. The code has no fees and does not expire. It just attaches to your account, and you can spend it on Windows or the Microsoft Store or through your Xbox.

Video games are getting more expensive with price jumps and DLC and microtransactions. Maybe there's an old game you haven't gotten yet. Well, now you can get it at a discount price and save even more because this card was reduced, too. You know you're going to want a new game at some point in the future, might as well prepare for it now and save.

Xbox Game Pass is an amazing service that is continuing to expand. If you want to play Age of Empires IV or Halo Infinite then you can use your new card to save on that subscription. After all, the full Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 a month, which can add up after a while.

Need some more ideas? Check out other ways to save using your gift card. Pretty much anything that goes through your Microsoft account can use this gift card and its subsequent savings. That includes streaming services, your Xbox Live subscription, and a number of other things.