Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and the full game at launch for only $30 with this Game Pass deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is making big changes to the long-running, competitive first-person shooter franchise, and the fans are noticing. Many gamers are preordering and lining up to be among the first to play the game in its limited early access, but you don't have to pay $70-100 to participate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can also join in on the fun, and this deal nets you three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (long enough to play the full game for a full month after it releases) for just $29.99 at CDKeys.

This isn't just a great way to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early (and at release) on Xbox and PC without paying full price, it's also simply a great deal on one of the best values in gaming, saving you 40% on access to hundreds of games across Xbox, Windows PC, and the cloud.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) — was $49.99 now $29.99 at CDKeys The best value in gaming is also the best way to participate in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and Open Beta, giving you full access to the game now and at launch, as well as online multiplayer privileges on Xbox consoles. Right now, you can also save 40% on three months.

Experience the next generation of Call of Duty for less

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one of the most anticipated new entries in the storied Call of Duty franchise in years, and for a lot of good reasons. It brings back many fan-favorite features, maps, and design elements from classic Call of Duty games while also innovating with new features like the Omnimovement that lets you jump, dive, and slide in any direction.

A lot of fans are eagerly awaiting the latest project from Treyarch, Activision Blizzard, and now Xbox, but there are understandably many who are still on the fence given the state of Call of Duty's recent yearly releases. That's where the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and Open Beta come in, which will let players try the new Black Ops 6 multiplayer experience before the full game launches later this year.

The Early Access begins today, Aug. 30, 2024, and lasts until Sept. 6, and is exclusive to those who have preordered the game or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Then, the Open Beta grants access to all players on all platforms from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9. Finally, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 officially releases in full on Oct. 25, 2024, after a series of updates is rolled out to the Call of Duty experience.

We'll all have to wait a little longer to play the new campaign, but we can at least try the multiplayer early. (Image credit: Activision)

That's why this deal is so good. For just $29.99 at CDKeys, you can secure three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for yourself. That'll give you full access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and Open Beta on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

When the full game drops, you'll still have enough time to play Black Ops 6 for an entire month before worrying about renewing your subscription or buying the game. And that's only if you don't stack this deal, because you can stockpile up to three years! That's two more Call of Duty releases after Black Ops 6, if you want to stick with the newest game.

$29.99 at CDKeys isn't just less than half the cost of preordering Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it's simply an amazing deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You're saving 40% on a 3-month subscription before the service increases costs next month, at which point you'll be saving 50%. For your money, you get full access to an evolving library of hundreds of Xbox, PC, and cloud-enabled games, discounts on games and DLC, and exclusive perks and offers. Oh, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is already available to play through Xbox Game Pass.

If you'd rather preorder the game, you can check out our guide on which version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to preorder (or check the links below). You can also refer to our in-depth Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 FAQ for all the information you need on this upcoming FPS game.

When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access begin? The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access, which is available to those who preorder a copy of the game on any platform or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, opens its doors on Aug. 30, 2024, and ends on Sept. 6, 2024. Then, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta, which will be available to all players on all platforms, will begin on Sept. 6, 2024, and end on Sept. 9, 2024.

How long will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be in Xbox Game Pass? Now that Activision Blizzard is a member of the Xbox family, all future Call of Duty games will be day one additions to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and will stay on the service indefinitely. It's also expected that past Call of Duty titles will eventually make their way to Xbox Game Pass, so that subscribers can enjoy permanent access to their favor CoD titles and campaigns. As long as you're subscribed to a compatible Xbox Game Pass tier, you'll be able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.