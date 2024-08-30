Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and the full game at launch for only $30 with this Game Pass deal
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access kicks off this weekend, and you can gain entry without paying full price.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is making big changes to the long-running, competitive first-person shooter franchise, and the fans are noticing. Many gamers are preordering and lining up to be among the first to play the game in its limited early access, but you don't have to pay $70-100 to participate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can also join in on the fun, and this deal nets you three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (long enough to play the full game for a full month after it releases) for just $29.99 at CDKeys.
This isn't just a great way to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early (and at release) on Xbox and PC without paying full price, it's also simply a great deal on one of the best values in gaming, saving you 40% on access to hundreds of games across Xbox, Windows PC, and the cloud.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) — was $49.99 now $29.99 at CDKeys
The best value in gaming is also the best way to participate in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and Open Beta, giving you full access to the game now and at launch, as well as online multiplayer privileges on Xbox consoles. Right now, you can also save 40% on three months.
✅Perfect for: Those who want to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now and in the future without committing to paying full price for it (and you get a lot of other perks, too).
❌Avoid if: You've already preordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and don't need the online multiplayer access on Xbox.
💰Price check: $44.99 at Amazon | $49.99 at Best Buy
❓Why CDKeys? CDKeys is a trusted and reliable retailer with transparent sourcing and pricing for digital games and subscriptions, provides almost immediate delivery after purchase, offers a 7-day refund period even on d
🎒The best Back to School deals📝
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $29.99 at CDKeys (Save $20!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme) | $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 🎧Sony WH1000XM5 ANC Headphones | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $70!)
- 🕹️Starfield Premium Upgrade (Xbox & PC) | $27.69 at CDKeys (Save $7!)
- 📺LG UltraGear OLED Curved Monitor 39 | $996.99 at Amazon (Save $503!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 Laptop (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 🕹️God of War: Ragnarök (PC, Steam) | $52.09 at CDKeys (Save $8!)
- 💻Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon | $1,481.48 at Lenovo (Save $1,368!)
- 🎧Bose QuietComfort ANC Headphones| $249.00 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $110!)
- 💻Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (Core Ultra 7) | $799.99 at Dell (Save $200!)
- 🕹️Hi-Fi RUSH (PC, Steam) | $9.59 at CDKeys (Save $20!)
- 📺Dell UltraSharp 4K 32 Monitor | $899.99 at Dell (Save $300!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Mouse | $49.99 at Best Buy (Save $22!)
- 🖥️Lenovo ThinkStation P3 (Core i5 vPro) | $879.00 at Lenovo (Save $880!)
Experience the next generation of Call of Duty for less
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one of the most anticipated new entries in the storied Call of Duty franchise in years, and for a lot of good reasons. It brings back many fan-favorite features, maps, and design elements from classic Call of Duty games while also innovating with new features like the Omnimovement that lets you jump, dive, and slide in any direction.
A lot of fans are eagerly awaiting the latest project from Treyarch, Activision Blizzard, and now Xbox, but there are understandably many who are still on the fence given the state of Call of Duty's recent yearly releases. That's where the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and Open Beta come in, which will let players try the new Black Ops 6 multiplayer experience before the full game launches later this year.
The Early Access begins today, Aug. 30, 2024, and lasts until Sept. 6, and is exclusive to those who have preordered the game or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Then, the Open Beta grants access to all players on all platforms from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9. Finally, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 officially releases in full on Oct. 25, 2024, after a series of updates is rolled out to the Call of Duty experience.
That's why this deal is so good. For just $29.99 at CDKeys, you can secure three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for yourself. That'll give you full access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access and Open Beta on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.
When the full game drops, you'll still have enough time to play Black Ops 6 for an entire month before worrying about renewing your subscription or buying the game. And that's only if you don't stack this deal, because you can stockpile up to three years! That's two more Call of Duty releases after Black Ops 6, if you want to stick with the newest game.
$29.99 at CDKeys isn't just less than half the cost of preordering Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it's simply an amazing deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You're saving 40% on a 3-month subscription before the service increases costs next month, at which point you'll be saving 50%. For your money, you get full access to an evolving library of hundreds of Xbox, PC, and cloud-enabled games, discounts on games and DLC, and exclusive perks and offers. Oh, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is already available to play through Xbox Game Pass.
If you'd rather preorder the game, you can check out our guide on which version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to preorder (or check the links below). You can also refer to our in-depth Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 FAQ for all the information you need on this upcoming FPS game.
When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access begin?
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access, which is available to those who preorder a copy of the game on any platform or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, opens its doors on Aug. 30, 2024, and ends on Sept. 6, 2024.
Then, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta, which will be available to all players on all platforms, will begin on Sept. 6, 2024, and end on Sept. 9, 2024.
How long will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be in Xbox Game Pass?
Now that Activision Blizzard is a member of the Xbox family, all future Call of Duty games will be day one additions to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and will stay on the service indefinitely. It's also expected that past Call of Duty titles will eventually make their way to Xbox Game Pass, so that subscribers can enjoy permanent access to their favor CoD titles and campaigns.
As long as you're subscribed to a compatible Xbox Game Pass tier, you'll be able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Can I trust CDKeys?
Yes, you can trust CDKeys. This online-only retailer does appear at first glance like other shady and unreliable sources for digital keys, but CDKeys has a trustworthy reputation built up over years by the company's transparency, customer-forward policies, and positive reviews. Many members of Windows Central have used CDKeys in the past with no issue. If you want to read more about CDKeys, including where the retailer sources its keys and more, you can check out our in-depth CDKeys FAQ.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.