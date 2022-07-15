Save up to 50% on Xbox video games in GameStop's Summer Game Days sale

GameStop's Summer Game Days sale is going strong, and it includes a wide variety of stuff not just video games. Of course, that's sort of GameStop's thing. Selling video games. So it wouldn't be much of a sale if you couldn't save on games for basically every platform, including both the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. You can get some of these games for as much as 50% off (opens in new tab), and the sale means even the latest and greatest for Xbox is discounted here.

Some of these games are digital downloads, so you can start playing them nearly immediately. Some are not. If your order requires shipping, you only get free shipping on orders over $49. Also remember that GameStop deals in pre-owned games, and you can browse through those as well to save even more if you're really working from a budget. Most of those require you to order for in-store pickup, however.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Video Games | up to 50% off (opens in new tab) This sale actually covers a variety of platforms, but if you're solely looking for Xbox then you'll find a lot of major titles on sale here.

The list includes a ton of recent greats like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Borderlands take on D&D, Elden Ring, one of the best RPGs of the last decade, and The Quarry, a horror game that took over Twitch and YouTube for a few days there. Have you missed any of these titles or any of the other ones on sale? Maybe now is a chance to catch up, not just because you have some free time but also because you'll be saving money.

You can get an older game like Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab) for just $13.99, and if you haven't played that one yet it is definitely worth the pocket-change investment. Even Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab) is on sale here for $44.99. That game covers every major Star Wars movie, so you know it has the gameplay to justify the price.

We also have reviews for a lot of these games. So if you aren't sure about a purchase, see what we thought about it first then make your decision. If you have other platforms you play on, like the PlayStation 5 or the Nintendo Switch, you can find games for those consoles as well.