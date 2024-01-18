Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets May 2024 release date for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC
Senua returns on May 21, 2024, when Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to launch.
- During the Xbox Developer_Direct 2024, U.K. studio Ninja Theory showed up with another look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
- The team talked about the nature of crafting a sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, building on the combat, graphics, and audio.
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is slated to launch on May 21, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.
It's almost time to head to Iceland.
Ninja Theory shared a new look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 during the Xbox Developer_Direct on Thursday, revealing that the game is set to launch on May 21, 2024.
The team talked about how the combat in this long-awaited sequel is far more brutal than its predecessor, noting that "We want the player to feel like they just scraped through," and that "Senua isn't a superhero."
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has been in the works for years, and it was the first-ever first-party game revealed for the Xbox Series X, being first unveiled at the Game Awards 2019. Since then it's popped up from time to time, with a gameplay trailer at the Game Awards 2023 revealing some of the combat that players will experience in Viking-controlled Iceland.
The team shared more details on Xbox Wire, revealing that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be $50 as a digital-only release. Naturally, as an Xbox Game Studios title, it's also launching day one in Xbox Game Pass. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is also localized in 26 languages, including Ukrainian and Icelandic.
If you missed the presentation live, you can check out Ninja Theory's presentation in the Developer_Direct below:
Analysis: I can't wait
I absolutely loved the first game, so I'm excited to finally be playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 soon. Being digital-only is interesting, following the trend of some other Xbox games like Grounded, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush. Personally, if someone isn't playing through Game Pass, I think getting a game under $70 as a result of being digital only can be a great move.
