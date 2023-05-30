The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is currently on sale with a decent saving

Are you on the lookout for one of the best Xbox controllers to play your favorite Xbox Series X games? Look no further than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It is touted as one of the top-rated Xbox controllers for its excellent design, and layers of button/stick customization.

This controller is currently having a 19% discount sale on Amazon at this very moment. This means that for a limited time, you can buy an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $144.99, which is a huge bargain considering that it usually sold for $179.99.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 | $144.99 (was $179.99) The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is one of the best controllers you can buy for Xbox consoles. It has great build quality, fully customizable and changeable buttons, paddles, and joystick sticks, and features Bluetooth support.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features a ton of exceptional qualities that build upon the success of previous Xbox wireless controllers to deliver a product that is worth its high retail price point.

It features a refined design with more ergonomic-friendly grips, with a bigger emphasis on customization. Players can change and swap out the D-pad and joysticks to replace the cover with alternative covers, install read paddles for extra button options, and fully customize the button mapping to suit their playstyle for any game they play.

On top of that, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has Bluetooth support that works in conjunction with Xbox Wireless. This means in addition to working on Xbox consoles, this controller is compatible with multiple devices like Windows PCs, phones, tablets, and more.

If you ever thought about buying an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to experience the best Xbox games at their best but were intimidated by the retail price tag, then this Amazon deal is now the perfect time to do so.