The Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card is 40% off for Amazon Prime Day — but act fast

If you've been waiting for a great deal on Xbox Series X|S storage expansion cards, today is your lucky day.

Thanks to Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event, we have an incredible saving offer on Xbox Series X|S storage cards, finally, shaving up to 41% off the usual asking price.

Xbox Series X|S consoles use NVME storage devices which allow for more rapid texture delivery and faster loading speeds. The downside is that USB storage devices and mechanical HDDs aren't fast enough to run some of the more modern games. A further downside is that the CFExpress standard Microsoft opted to use in its storage expansion cards is more expensive than the standard best NVME storage devices found in laptops and PCs. The upside is that you can just rip these cards out of your Xbox and take them with you at any time, games and files in tact. Another upside is that thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, they're actually pretty affordable right now.

The 1TB storage solution will suffice for most people. Modern games are getting bigger and bigger all the time, with Forza Motorsport and Mortal Kombat 1 both clocking in at over 100GB. A 1TB card has roughly 1000GB on it, although some storage is lost through system files and the like. That'll easily net you at least 10 large AAA games, or between 15 and 30 smaller games with some larger games thrown in. The 2TB of course will net you even more storage capacity, but it'll naturally cost more as a trade off.

Setting up the cards is as simple as slotting them right into the back of your Xbox console. Once in, the Xbox will detect that new storage has been connected, and will seamlessly expand your base pool of storage accessible for games. Using the Games & Apps tool on your dashboard, you can customize which games are stored either on your console or on the card itself. If you plan to take some of your games with you to other Xbox consoles, either within your own home or at a friend's place, transporting them via the card is a painless way to avoid having to re-download all of your stuff.

I've been using the Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB card for almost three years at this point, and have never known them to have any flaws or faults. CFExpress is quite pricey, but it seems to be an incredibly reliable storage solution over long periods and with heavy use. In any case, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can net yourself a sizeable saving off the usual asking price, and dump mountains of Xbox Game Pass titles right onto it in the process.