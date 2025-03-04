Xbox Game Pass gets 33 Immortals alongside new and returning indie games

A few more games are on the way to Xbox Game Pass, with the latest batch revealed on Tuesday via Xbox Wire.

The headline item is 33 Immortals, a game from Spiritfarer developer Thunder Lotus that was first revealed back during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. The title is entering Xbox Game Preview as the development team solicits player feedback.

Outside of 33 Immortals, there's also a few new and returning indie games rounding what is otherwise a slow start to the month. Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks:

March 4

Monster Train (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

March 5

Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

March 6

One Lonely Outpost (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

March 11

Enter the Gungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

March 13

Mullet Madjack (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

March 18

33 Immortals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15?

As usual, there's a few games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the halfway mark for the month. This time around, it's a few significant departures, with some big games that you'll want to buy in order to be able to keep playing. If you buy a game before it leaves Xbox Game Pass, you'll get a discount, so act quickly and save some money. Here are the games leaving the service soon:

Evil West

Lies of P

No More Heroes 3

Solar Ash

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

I would seriously recommend picking up Lies of P if you haven't already. It's an excellent take on the "Soulslike" formula, and there's a DLC prequel coming sometime this summer.

It's also a good idea to grab those Yakuza games. The Yakuza franchise has exited and entered Xbox Game Pass a couple of times, but there's no telling if or when these games will return again.

A weak opening for the month

I'm excited to play 33 Immortals, as I've been interested in it ever since first playing a preview back when it was initially revealed. Outside of that, it's hard to deny this is a fairly weak way to start out March.

That said, the past few weeks have brought some amazing games to Xbox Game Pass, including Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and Balatro.

Having a bit of a breather isn't a bad thing, as it actually gives me some time to catch up on a couple of other projects.

It's also worth keeping in mind that April and May will be packed, with first-party games South of Midnight and DOOM: The Dark Ages being joined by third-party titles to pack out the remaining months before 2025's halfway mark.