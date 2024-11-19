Xbox Game Pass gets STALKER 2 and a tactical alien adventure, while Standard subscribers get one of the year's best indie games
STALKER 2, Aliens: Dark Descent, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.
What you need to know
- The latest batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
- Meanwhile, Standard-tier subscribers are finally getting Little Kitty, Big City and PlateUp!
- Players across all tiers are getting Aliens: Dark Descent, a tactics-esque game about guiding marines through Xenomorph hordes.
- A handful of games are also leaving the service soon, including Rollerdrome.
Ready for even more games to play?
Team Xbox unveiled the latest batch of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday via Xbox Wire, revealing when players across various tiers of Microsoft's gaming subscription service will be able to jump into some new titles.
In addition to the previously-announced survival-shooter STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, subscribers at every tier can look forward to trying out Aliens: Dark Descent, an XCOM-esque experience that focuses on having players guide a squad of marines through an infestation.
While Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title, it's important to remember that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get monthly benefits, so don't forget to claim your goodies if you're embarking on a quest into Teyvat.
November 19
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
November 20
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
- Little Kitty, Big City (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- PlateUp! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
November 26
- Nine Sols (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
November 27
- Aliens: Dark Descent (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 30?
As always, there's a handful of games leaving the service, as deals expire after a set amount of time. One of the more notable titles leaving is Rollerdrome, a BAFTA-winning experience from the now-shuttered Roll7 studio. Remember that if you want to keep playing a game after it leaves Xbox Game Pass, you'll need to buy it. If you buy a game before it leaves, you'll also get a discount!
- Conan Exiles
- Coral Island
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Remnant: From The Ashes
- Rollerdrome
- Soccer Story
- Spirit of the North
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- While the Iron’s Hot
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X (1TB) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 💽WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- ⌨️Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed | $101.99 at Best Buy (Save $98!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired | $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 💽WD_BLACK Handheld SSD (2TB) | $179.99 at Best Buy (Save $60!)
- 🎧Astro A50 Wireless (Xbox & PC) | $149.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
Plenty to play
This final wave of games for the month of November comes after an already-impressive lineup over the past few weeks.
The Spyro Reignited Trilogy was surprise-launched into Xbox Game Pass a few days ago, slowly but steadily continuing the drip-feed of Activision Blizzard King titles into the service.
The first-party lineup isn't done for the year either, with Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle slated to arrive on Xbox and PC on Dec. 9, 2024, including Xbox Game Pass.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
2025 is also looking to start off strong thanks to Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, which is slated to launch on Feb. 18, 2024, and (in a first for non-Activision Blizzard games) will be available via Battle.net.
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, but it's perfect for anyone that is fine sticking to digital games that still wants the best possible experience.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.