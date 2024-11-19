Xbox Game Pass gets STALKER 2 and a tactical alien adventure, while Standard subscribers get one of the year's best indie games

Five more games are headed to Xbox Game Pass later this month.

The latest batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Meanwhile, Standard-tier subscribers are finally getting Little Kitty, Big City and PlateUp!

Players across all tiers are getting Aliens: Dark Descent, a tactics-esque game about guiding marines through Xenomorph hordes.

A handful of games are also leaving the service soon, including Rollerdrome.

Team Xbox unveiled the latest batch of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday via Xbox Wire, revealing when players across various tiers of Microsoft's gaming subscription service will be able to jump into some new titles.

In addition to the previously-announced survival-shooter STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, subscribers at every tier can look forward to trying out Aliens: Dark Descent, an XCOM-esque experience that focuses on having players guide a squad of marines through an infestation.

While Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title, it's important to remember that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get monthly benefits, so don't forget to claim your goodies if you're embarking on a quest into Teyvat.

November 19

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

November 20

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Little Kitty, Big City (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

PlateUp! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

November 26

Nine Sols (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

November 27

Aliens: Dark Descent (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 30?

As always, there's a handful of games leaving the service, as deals expire after a set amount of time. One of the more notable titles leaving is Rollerdrome, a BAFTA-winning experience from the now-shuttered Roll7 studio. Remember that if you want to keep playing a game after it leaves Xbox Game Pass, you'll need to buy it. If you buy a game before it leaves, you'll also get a discount!

Conan Exiles

Coral Island

Hello Neighbor 2

Remnant: From The Ashes

Rollerdrome

Soccer Story

Spirit of the North

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

While the Iron’s Hot

This final wave of games for the month of November comes after an already-impressive lineup over the past few weeks.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy was surprise-launched into Xbox Game Pass a few days ago, slowly but steadily continuing the drip-feed of Activision Blizzard King titles into the service.

The first-party lineup isn't done for the year either, with Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle slated to arrive on Xbox and PC on Dec. 9, 2024, including Xbox Game Pass.

2025 is also looking to start off strong thanks to Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, which is slated to launch on Feb. 18, 2024, and (in a first for non-Activision Blizzard games) will be available via Battle.net.