This Seagate expansion card greatly increases the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S while delivering similar high speeds to the built-in storage of the consoles.

2025 looks like it will be an excellent year for gaming. With plenty of titles to look forward to, you may find it tempting to clear some games from your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to make space. But you have another option. Instead of deleting games, you can expand your console's storage. Luckily for you and anyone else looking to get more storage for Xbox games, the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is heavily discounted right now.

It's relatively common to see this Seagate expansion card discounted, so much so that I'd recommend waiting until it's on sale unless you need extra storage urgently. But we've never seen the card at its current price. At $119.63, the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is at its lowest price ever.

How to expand Xbox Series X|S storage

The Seagate expansion card hard a plug-and-play design for expanding Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

As games get larger and the library of games worth playing grows, it's becoming increasingly difficult to store the best Xbox games on your console. The Seagate expansion card helps with that issue by providing a storage boost to your device while delivering similar read/transfer speeds to the built-in storage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The Seagate expansion card is one of the best Xbox external hard drives thanks to its read/transfer speeds and ease of use. Pop the card into your console and download away (or move games over). Due to the card's speed, you can play games that are stored directly on the card. The 2.4GB/s reading speed is quick enough to reduce load times compared to other drives or previous Xbox consoles.

In our Seagate Storage Expansion Card review, one of the only criticisms of the card was its price. That flaw is reduced greatly by the current discount.

"When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares," we said in our review.

According to CamelCamelCamel, which tracks prices for a large library of items, the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is at its lowest price ever. That makes it a great time to expand the storage of your console without sacrificing speed or performance. The 1TB model is the version sitting at its best price ever, but there is also a nice deal on the 2TB model ($249.99) if you need even more storage.