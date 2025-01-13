Xbox Series X|S Seagate expansion card drops to its lowest price ever
Make room for Monster Hunter Wilds or any other Xbox game with a discounted Seagate storage expansion card.
2025 looks like it will be an excellent year for gaming. With plenty of titles to look forward to, you may find it tempting to clear some games from your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to make space. But you have another option. Instead of deleting games, you can expand your console's storage. Luckily for you and anyone else looking to get more storage for Xbox games, the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is heavily discounted right now.
It's relatively common to see this Seagate expansion card discounted, so much so that I'd recommend waiting until it's on sale unless you need extra storage urgently. But we've never seen the card at its current price. At $119.63, the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is at its lowest price ever.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1 TB Solid State Drive
Was: $159.99
Now: $119.63 at Amazon
💰Price check: $137.49 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: $249.99 at Best Buy (for 2TB model)
"Seagate's Storage Expansion Card is the best way to add more space to the latest Xbox consoles, while avoiding the annoying limitations of USB drives." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor, Windows Central
✅Perfect for: Xbox gamers looking for a 1TB SSD expansion card to store and play Xbox Series X|S titles from.
❌Avoid if: If you require more storage space than 1TB or prefer external SSD hard drives.
Features: 1TB storage space, PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage type, Plug & Play. Warranty: 3-Year Warranty. Launch date: November 10, 2020.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
How to expand Xbox Series X|S storage
As games get larger and the library of games worth playing grows, it's becoming increasingly difficult to store the best Xbox games on your console. The Seagate expansion card helps with that issue by providing a storage boost to your device while delivering similar read/transfer speeds to the built-in storage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
The Seagate expansion card is one of the best Xbox external hard drives thanks to its read/transfer speeds and ease of use. Pop the card into your console and download away (or move games over). Due to the card's speed, you can play games that are stored directly on the card. The 2.4GB/s reading speed is quick enough to reduce load times compared to other drives or previous Xbox consoles.
In our Seagate Storage Expansion Card review, one of the only criticisms of the card was its price. That flaw is reduced greatly by the current discount.
"When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares," we said in our review.
According to CamelCamelCamel, which tracks prices for a large library of items, the Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is at its lowest price ever. That makes it a great time to expand the storage of your console without sacrificing speed or performance. The 1TB model is the version sitting at its best price ever, but there is also a nice deal on the 2TB model ($249.99) if you need even more storage.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.