Xbox's Starfield gets that sweet new REV-8 rover update today, and oh yeah — the Shattered Space DLC's release date, too

Surprise! That cool new space rover we've seen teased in various Starfield developer deep dives is finally here, coming to the Xbox and Windows PC space exploration RPG today in a free DLC update. Its imminent arrival was announced during the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live show, with the update getting a special trailer that shows off the rover and its capabilities.

You can watch that trailer here or with the embed below. It reveals that the rover is officially called the REV-8, and shows its rugged all-terrain design, high speed, and ability to rocket boost upwards to add extra height to jumps or reach parts of the environment that would be inaccessible otherwise. It even has some sort of gauss cannon mounted to the top, giving players the ability to effectively combat hostile alien fauna, space bandits, and other threats.

Starfield: Official REV-8 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Notably, the end of the trailer sneaks in the official release date for Starfield's highly anticipated Shattered Space DLC, which hasn't been revealed until now. The expansion is scheduled to come out in just over a month on September 30, 2024, and like Starfield itself, will be made available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC through both Steam and the Microsoft Store. Unlike base Starfield, though, you won't be able to access it through Xbox Game Pass, and will need to buy it separately unless you bought the Premium Edition.

It's exciting to know that Shattered Space is so close, and it's also great to see Starfield finally get a space rover. Players have been asking for one since the game launched in 2023, as the game's open world spaces are quite large and open (and, you know, having a rover is important for the space exploration vibes). If the rover is anything like Starfield's space ships, you'll also be able to customize it extensively, though we won't know for sure until the REV-8 actually drops later "tonight."

Developing...