You don't have to give Xbox $130 for Deadpool merch — you can get this for $25 instead
We can't buy the booty controller, and Xbox says the only Deadpool merchandise we can buy requires a $130 outlay. We say no!
"Deadpool & Wolverine" has hit theaters today, and while fans are thrilled, Xbox has jumped on the hype train with a frustrating twist. They've teased a Deadpool controller and Xbox Series X that nobody can actually buy. Adding insult to injury, they've launched a fantastic Deadpool Cable Guy exclusive to the Microsoft Store, but you can't just buy it on its own. No, you have to shell out $130 for an Elite Series 2 Core controller. Seriously? But hold on, you don't have to spend $130. There's already Deadpool gaming merch out there that won't cost you a week's groceries! Yes, you can pick up a Deadpool Cable Guy for just $25 on Amazon. Be gone, Microsoft, you foul temptress!
Deadpool 'Rear View' Cable Guy | $25 at Amazon
For just $25 you can have your own 'cheeky' Deadpool figurine to hold your Xbox controller, with this officially licensed Cable Guy. He'll even hold your phone if you ask him nicely. If you prefer your Deadpool a little less bootylicious, there's a front facing variant too.
🔥The hottest trending deals🔥
- Seagate Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card (2TB) | was
$359.99now $249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was
$49.99now $29.89 at CDKeys
- Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor | was
$899.99now $699.99 at Dell
- HP Victus 15.6 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, RTX 4050) | was
$979now $599 at Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Xbox Wireless Controller + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | was
$119.98now $82.85 at Amazon
- Samsung Class QE1C QLED TV (85-inch) | was
$2,799.99now $1,229.99 at Samsung
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired Gaming Mouse | was
$69.99now $50.99 at Best Buy
- Surface Laptop Go 3 (Core i5) | was
$799.99now $599.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse | was
$69.99now $49.99 at Best Buy
- Geekom A8 Mini PC (Ryzen 9) | was
$1,099.99now $699.99 at Geekom w/ code WINDA8OFF
- No Man's Sky | was
$59.99now $20.79 at CDKeys (PC, Steam)
Xbox have missed an opportunity with the Deadpool controllers, but they can miss your cash too with this cheaper cable guy
There's no doubt about it: the Deadpool controller holder that comes free with the purchase of an Elite Series 2 Core controller is really, really nice. But it does require a spend of $130 to get your hands on. If you were going to buy one, a lovely extra. If you don't want to splash out on a new controller though, you're fresh out of luck — and after the cruel tease of the Deadpool and Wolverine booty controllers that we can't buy, we are salty. Xbox marketing is infuriating right now. But you can show your frustration by choosing to spend your money elsewhere. These cute Deadpool Cable Guys are available to buy separately if you're not fussy about the design and just want some Deadpool merchandise to celebrate the launch of Deadpool and Wolverine.
What's more, if you buy one of the $25 Cable Guys from Amazon and later decide you want an Elite Series 2 Controller, they are cheaper elsewhere. For example, right now, you can grab the Red at Target for $95.99. So is the Deadpool Cable Guy really free Microsoft? Is it really?
Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller | was $139.99 now $95.99 at Target
Delivering Elite performance without the Elite price. Boasting 40 hours of battery life, this controller is your ticket to uninterrupted gaming sessions. The Red edition, launched just this year, has surprised everyone by dropping to a jaw-dropping $95. Grab this opportunity to save $44 on the MSRP.
✅ Great for: Up to 40 hours rechargeable battery and a premium feel
❌Don't buy if: You want the extras like back paddles and extra thumbsticks, they only come with the Series 2 controller or need to be purchased seperately.
💰Price check: $129.99 at Microsoft (with free Deadpool Cable Guy)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.