You don't have to give Xbox $130 for Deadpool merch — you can get this for $25 instead

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has hit theaters today, and while fans are thrilled, Xbox has jumped on the hype train with a frustrating twist. They've teased a Deadpool controller and Xbox Series X that nobody can actually buy. Adding insult to injury, they've launched a fantastic Deadpool Cable Guy exclusive to the Microsoft Store, but you can't just buy it on its own. No, you have to shell out $130 for an Elite Series 2 Core controller. Seriously? But hold on, you don't have to spend $130. There's already Deadpool gaming merch out there that won't cost you a week's groceries! Yes, you can pick up a Deadpool Cable Guy for just $25 on Amazon. Be gone, Microsoft, you foul temptress!

Deadpool 'Rear View' Cable Guy | $25 at Amazon



For just $25 you can have your own 'cheeky' Deadpool figurine to hold your Xbox controller, with this officially licensed Cable Guy. He'll even hold your phone if you ask him nicely. If you prefer your Deadpool a little less bootylicious, there's a front facing variant too.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Xbox have missed an opportunity with the Deadpool controllers, but they can miss your cash too with this cheaper cable guy

(Image credit: Microsoft, Marvel, Disney)

There's no doubt about it: the Deadpool controller holder that comes free with the purchase of an Elite Series 2 Core controller is really, really nice. But it does require a spend of $130 to get your hands on. If you were going to buy one, a lovely extra. If you don't want to splash out on a new controller though, you're fresh out of luck — and after the cruel tease of the Deadpool and Wolverine booty controllers that we can't buy, we are salty. Xbox marketing is infuriating right now. But you can show your frustration by choosing to spend your money elsewhere. These cute Deadpool Cable Guys are available to buy separately if you're not fussy about the design and just want some Deadpool merchandise to celebrate the launch of Deadpool and Wolverine.



What's more, if you buy one of the $25 Cable Guys from Amazon and later decide you want an Elite Series 2 Controller, they are cheaper elsewhere. For example, right now, you can grab the Red at Target for $95.99. So is the Deadpool Cable Guy really free Microsoft? Is it really?