Complete your gaming setup with these Logitech accessories on sale for Black Friday

Whether you need to complete your gaming setup, upgrade your gaming peripherals, or are looking to add new accessories to your rig, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to score big savings. With holiday shopping under way, there are plenty of discounts to be found on Logitech's excellent lineup of keyboards, mice, headsets, and even racing wheels. Whether you're a PC gamer, a console gamer, or even a Mac user, there's something here for everyone.

Big savings for gamers who love to race

The race is on to find the biggest deals on PC gaming peripherals, and the winners from Logitech's lineup include two racing wheels. If you're a fan of racing games, you can score up to a $200 discount on these racing wheels, which come with pedals as well.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals | $399 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Xbox gamers need not apply here, as Logitech's G29 (opens in new tab) racing wheen with pedals are designed for PlayStation and PC racers. This racing wheel comes with a dual-shock motor, responsive pedals, and 900-degree rotation that gives you the virtual experience of racing an F1 race car. Compatible with PlayStation 3 or newer consoles or PC desktops, this racing wheel is a terrific value at its 50% off sale price.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals | $299 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Delivering a similar experience as the G29 racing wheel above, Logitech's G920 (opens in new tab) is made for Xbox gaming. It comes with a hand-stitched, leather-wrapped wheel, dual-motor force feedback mechanism that gives a realistic road experience, and stainless steel pedals and paddle shifters.

Save on headsets

Collaborate and communicate with Logitech's headsets. Both wired and wireless models are on sale for Black Friday, and these headsets can be used for gaming, calling, or video conferencing.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with suspension headband | $149 now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for comfort and performance, the G733 (opens in new tab) wireless headset boasts an ergonomic suspension headband design and memory foam earcups so you don't get head fatigue after long hours of gaming. This headset comes in a variety of colors and can also sync its RGB lighting with your PC during gameplay. Advanced mic filters, 20 meters of wireless range with the dongle, and compatibility with gaming consoles round out some of the top features of this wireless headset.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset (2nd Generation) with Blue Voice | $129 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With support for virtual DTS 7.1 surround sound and a richer microphone experience with Blue Voice technology, the G Pro X (opens in new tab) second-gen gaming headset is a perfect companion to battle with friends or collaborate on your next project. Available in muted colorway, the G Pro X is a terrific headset that boasts audophile-like quality with its 50mm drivers, EQ profiles, and solid metal construction. It's available in wired or wireless configurations, though you'll need to pay a bit more for the wireless version, which is also on sale at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset | $149 now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech G533 is one of the more affordable, yet premium, wireless gaming headsets in our roundup. On sale for just $69, a savings of more than 50%, this headset still delivers virtual DTS 7.1 surround sound audio and 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Upgrade your keyboard for better keys

Arguably, the keyboard is one of the most important components of any PC gaming setup, and there's no better time for a keyboard upgrade than Black Friday. Whether you need mechanical keys, a wired or wireless experience, there's a keyboard for everyone. Non-gamers, mobile users, and even Mac owners can get in on the action by snagging one of Logitech's excellent keyboards.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Clicky) | $249 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech G915 (opens in new tab) has been a favorite of ours and a staple on our gaming desks for a few years now. Featuring options for a variety of key switches, if you prefer to have more quiet, non-clicky typing experiences as well as RGB backlighting, the Logitech G915 delivers a wireless mechanical experience that will delight discerning gamers.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $229 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Like the standard Logitech G915 on our list, this TKL version eliminates the number pad for a more compact experience. The TKL version is both better for ergonomics, keeping you more centered with the main area of the keyboard, and for travel. Like the standard version, the TKL variant is a wireless model that supports different types of switches, including tactile, clicky, and linear.

(opens in new tab) Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard with Customizable Emoji Keys | $99 now $85 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Though it's not designed to be a gaming keyboard, this retro-inspired Logitech POP keyboard with circular keys takes its styling cues from typewriters of yore. And with a pop of color that adds a bit of flair and fun to your desktop, the POP is designed for the modern era with its set of customizable emoji keys. Choose from a variety of fun colors.

(opens in new tab) Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone, and Tablet | $64 now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for mobile users who consistently use multiple devices, Logitech's K780 helps you connect your tablet, phone, or PC to the same keyboard and quickly switch between them. If you're working between a desktop and a laptop, for instance, you can toggle between the two devices without having to add a KVM switch or deal with clunky Bluetooth pairing.

Click on to save on a new mouse that will help you keep on clicking

Rounding out our desktop peripheral setup would be an upgrade to your mouse. Whether you're a gamer or just a general PC user, getting a solid mouse will improve your experience in front of the computer and your wrist will thank you if you choose one with the right ergonomic for comfort.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse | $39 now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This unassuming wireless mouse is available in two sizes and in two separate configurations, depending on whether you're a left-handed or right-handed mouse user, making it one of the more ergonomic designs on our list. Not only that, it's affordable, can support multiple devices, and has a battery life that lasts for two years.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mobile Mouse | $59 now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Based on the full-sized MX mouse, this more compact, travel-friendly version still delivers terrific ergonomic, precise tracking, and plenty of buttons. Made for the frequent traveler, the wireless MX Anywhere 2S (opens in new tab) has a long battery life that can be recharged with a micro USB cable.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse | $69 now $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech G403 is a straightforward wired gaming mouse that delivers solid performance at an affordable price point. With a braided cable for added durability, the Hero comes with a precise 25K sensor, 400 plus ips, and zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration. It also comes with six programmable buttons.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with 15 programmable controls | $99 now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Now on sale for 50% off, the Logitech G604 (opens in new tab) is a great bargain if you need a lot of controllable and programmable buttons. This wireless gaming mouse fast scrolling, a Hero 25K sensor, and 15 programmable buttons including six thumb buttons.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $99 now $76 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This pro-level gaming mouse comes with advanced, metal-spring buttons, a comfortable design with support for optional weights, six programmable buttons, and a precise 25K Hero sensor. Advertised to support the power play wireless charging system, the Logitech G703 (opens in new tab) can stay topped up when it's at rest or in play, and the mouse can support up to 35 hours of continuous gaming.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | $129 now $87 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for esports gaming, the Logitech G Pro wireless mouse (opens in new tab) has responsive performance, accurate tracking, and a light endoskeleton design with a strong outer shell all in an ergonomic ambidextrous design. There's also a 32-bit Arm microprocessor inside to help with tracking accuracy and keep latency down to a minimum.

