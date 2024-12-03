"The most flexible family-oriented AIO PC I've ever used" has a built-in battery and offers amazing performance — It's only on sale for Cyber Monday a little bit longer

The HP Envy Move is an amazing AIO that's meant to be moved around.

We review a lot of computers here at Windows Central, and earlier this year, my colleague Ben Wilson had the opportunity to check out the HP Envy Move, an AIO (all-in-one) computer that comes with a built-in webcam, speakers, a mouse, and a keyboard. But unlike many other AIOs, this one also has a small storage space and a carrying handle on the backside for easy portability. Plus, it has a built-in battery, so it can be used unplugged.

In his review, Ben said this AIO is "the most flexible family-oriented AIO PC I've ever used." He loved it so much that he ended up putting it in front of his treadmill, and now he uses it to play gamegs while he gets his exercise.

Typically, this fantastic AIO has a $899.99 MSRP, but thanks to Cyber Monday, it's currently down to just $629.99 at HP while this deal lasts.

Portable and perfect 🔋 HP Envy Move

Was: $899.99

OS: Windows 11 Home. Display: 23.8-inch QHD IPS touchscreen. CPU: 12 Gen Intel Core i3-1315U. GPU: Intel UHD Graphics. Memory: 8GB. Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD. Speakers: 5W. Size: 21.74 x 5.85 x 14.43 in. Weight: 4.1kg (9.04 lb). Webcam: ✔️ Mouse: ✔️ Keyboard: ✔️

A portable AIO with a built-in battery and storage area

The HP Envy Move has a built-in battery so it can be used unplugged. It also has a built-in handle and storage space for the keyboard and mouse. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

When our own Ben Wilson did his HP Envy Move review, I don't think he was expecting to fall in love with this HP AIO, but he most definitely did. During the testing process and even after his review had been written, he kept talking about how wonderful this computer was. Considering its unique features, I'm not too surprised by his enthusiasm.

It offers fantastic performance to handle daily workloads for work, school, or home tasks. Plus, it comes with everything you need in the box — the keyboard, mouse, a built-in webcam, and speakers — so you don't need to purchase anything additional.

One of the most unique things is that it features a built-in battery, so you can move it around using the built-in handle and set it up in temporary locations if you want. There is even a small storage area on the backside for your to store the keyboard and mouse for easy carry. If you're limited on space in your house, you can easily set this AIO up when you need it and then store it when you're done.

Performance-wise, it's more than capable of handling everyday workloads such as streaming movies, browsing with multiple tabs open, or running simple computer programs. It only has a modest integrated graphics card, so it cannot run intensive video games locally. However, Ben did use it to access Xbox Game Pass and play games via the cloud that way.

With this wonderful Cyber Monday deal, this unique AIO is at a remarkable price, just $629.99 at HP.

