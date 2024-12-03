"The most flexible family-oriented AIO PC I've ever used" has a built-in battery and offers amazing performance — It's only on sale for Cyber Monday a little bit longer
The HP Envy Move AIO comes with a keyboard, mouse, and a built-in handle for easy portability. It also has a built-in battery and is great as a family or cloud gaming computer.
We review a lot of computers here at Windows Central, and earlier this year, my colleague Ben Wilson had the opportunity to check out the HP Envy Move, an AIO (all-in-one) computer that comes with a built-in webcam, speakers, a mouse, and a keyboard. But unlike many other AIOs, this one also has a small storage space and a carrying handle on the backside for easy portability. Plus, it has a built-in battery, so it can be used unplugged.
In his review, Ben said this AIO is "the most flexible family-oriented AIO PC I've ever used." He loved it so much that he ended up putting it in front of his treadmill, and now he uses it to play gamegs while he gets his exercise.
Typically, this fantastic AIO has a $899.99 MSRP, but thanks to Cyber Monday, it's currently down to just $629.99 at HP while this deal lasts.
HP Envy Move
Was: $899.99
Now: $629.99 at HP
"The Envy Move doesn't need the most cutting-edge components to achieve its goal, and that much was proven during my testing. It never advertises itself as a dedicated gaming machine, but you can play on the cloud. Similarly, it doesn't pretend to be a creator-focused machine, but it's ideal for kids to fingerpaint doodles on the touchscreen and type up their homework. It knows exactly what it is and triumphs with a 4.5-hour battery that opens up a world of possibilities that a shared laptop can't compete with. I only crave an official screen protector for safe storage." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ HP
Our Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
OS: Windows 11 Home. Display: 23.8-inch QHD IPS touchscreen. CPU: 12 Gen Intel Core i3-1315U. GPU: Intel UHD Graphics. Memory: 8GB. Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD. Speakers: 5W. Size: 21.74 x 5.85 x 14.43 in. Weight: 4.1kg (9.04 lb). Webcam: ✔️ Mouse: ✔️ Keyboard: ✔️
✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs to share a computer with others and wants a computer area that's easy to move.
❌Avoid if: You need a computer that can run demanding graphics programs and video games locally.
👉See at: HP.com
Rebecca has tested a bunch of different tech over the years including headphones, headsets, gaming handhelds, laptops, and desktops. She's always on the lookout for a good tech deal.
A portable AIO with a built-in battery and storage area
When our own Ben Wilson did his HP Envy Move review, I don't think he was expecting to fall in love with this HP AIO, but he most definitely did. During the testing process and even after his review had been written, he kept talking about how wonderful this computer was. Considering its unique features, I'm not too surprised by his enthusiasm.
It offers fantastic performance to handle daily workloads for work, school, or home tasks. Plus, it comes with everything you need in the box — the keyboard, mouse, a built-in webcam, and speakers — so you don't need to purchase anything additional.
One of the most unique things is that it features a built-in battery, so you can move it around using the built-in handle and set it up in temporary locations if you want. There is even a small storage area on the backside for your to store the keyboard and mouse for easy carry. If you're limited on space in your house, you can easily set this AIO up when you need it and then store it when you're done.
Performance-wise, it's more than capable of handling everyday workloads such as streaming movies, browsing with multiple tabs open, or running simple computer programs. It only has a modest integrated graphics card, so it cannot run intensive video games locally. However, Ben did use it to access Xbox Game Pass and play games via the cloud that way.
With this wonderful Cyber Monday deal, this unique AIO is at a remarkable price, just $629.99 at HP.
When did Black Friday end?
Black Friday officially ends on the Saturday after the U.S. Thanksgiving begins. However, the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a grey area. Some retailers have deals running the whole time and just change their names from Black Friday deals to Cyber Monday deals as the week goes on. However, some other deals are reserved specifically for Cyber Monday.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Technically, Cyber Monday begins on Dec. 2, 2024, but deals sometimes go live as early as the Saturday after Black Friday. You'll find that some Cyber Monday deals are only available on the actual day of Cyber Monday while others last into the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you see a deal you really like, it's a good idea to jump on it since sales can end if a product runs out of stock or prices can go back to normal.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).