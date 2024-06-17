One of our favorite mini PCs is currently on sale — it's powerful for its size making it the perfect low-cost alternative to laptops and desktops

Mini PCs are a fantastic alternative to laptops and desktops thanks to their lower price point and small form factor. Right now, one of our favorite mini PC companies, Geekom, is celebrating its 21 anniversary by discounting $150 off the Geekom XT12 Pro Mini PC. That makes this powerful little device only $549 at Geekom with the use of special code WINXT12. That's far less expensive than most laptop or desktops out there. But the deal only lasts from June 17th through June 23rd, 2024.

Geekom XT12 Pro Mini PC | was $699.99 now $549.99 at Geekom



Coupon code: WINXT12 This small computer features a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor capable of 35W TDP with an integrated Iris Xe graphics card. It has dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM that can hold up to 64GB as well as a PCIe4.0 SSD that can hold up to 2TB. Connection wise, it offers two USB-C 4 Gen 3 ports, four USB-A ports (three of which are 3.2 Gen 2), two HDMI 2.0 ports, an RJ45 internet port, and a headphone jack. It's a powerful little device that can handle everyday office and work tasks and even some simple gaming. Make sure to enter the coupon code to get the $150 off discount. Buy in US: was $699.99 now $549.99 at Geekom Buy in UK: was £699.00 now £549.00 at Geekom UK

A tiny but mighty computer

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Geekom) (Image credit: Geekom)

When it comes to small computers, there are only a handful of mini PC companies that make it on the list of best mini PCs, and Geekom is one of them. We've had the experience to test a few of these computers through the years and in each instance, we've walked away feeling confident in their performance, port selection, and durability.

As you'd expect from a mini PC, the Geekom XT12 Pro isn't the most powerful device on the market, but it's mighty for its size making it more than capable of handling day-to-day office work or schoolwork. This is largely thanks to the 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor capable of Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 35W and the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. It can even handle some simple gaming as long as the program doesn't require hefty graphics performance. Best of all, since it only measures in at 4.6 x 4.3 x 1.5 inches (117 x 111 x 38.5mm), it can be stood on its side or laid flat and placed under your monitor to conserve desk space, if you're limited.

Something that I really love about this mini PC is the number of ports it offers despite its compact form factor. There are two USB-C 4 Gen3 ports on the back, which both support Power Delivery for charging up your accessories or connecting to other devices. Then there are three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports (two of which are on front), and one USB-A 2.0 port. Meanwhile, the RJ45 port allows for a wired connection but you also get Wi-Fi 6E with this mini PC. Of course, there are also two HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting to monitors or TVs. That's plenty of connection options to handle a wide-range of use-cases. It even comes with an HDMI cable, so you just need to supply a monitor (check out our list of best computer monitors if you need some ideas).

Whether you're looking for an inexpensive alternative to laptops and desktops or simply want a small computer for a dedicated task, the Geekom XT12 Pro is an ideal choice with plenty of ports and a surprising amount of power for its size.