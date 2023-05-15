Save $1,000 on this monstrous Alienware Aurora R13 with an RTX 3080 and 12th Gen Intel Core i9

Dell introduced the Alienware Aurora R15 with a 13th Gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPU inside last September. While that PC is undoubtably one of the most powerful on the market, it is also rather expensive. Maxing out the Aurora R15 will cost you north of $4,000. While there are more affordable versions of that desktop, it's worth taking a look at an older model to get a better bargain.

Right now, Dell has a sale on the Alienware Aurora R13 that shaves $1,000 off its price. After the discount, that PC costs $1,900.

The specific model that's highlighted below runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900F processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. That's a massive amount of processing power to have in a PC, especially given the current $1,900 price tag.

The PC has a 1TB SSD and 32GB of DDR5 RAM as well. It should be more than capable of powering the best PC games at a respectable framerate and resolution.

Note that the Alienware Aurora R14 is the Ryzen edition of the PC. That means that the Alienware Aurora R13 is only one generation behind the Alienware Aurora R15 when it comes to its CPU.

If you prefer to be able to take your gaming PC with you on the go, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is on sale right now. It runs on a 12th Gen Core i9 CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti, though those are the mobile versions of the respective parts.