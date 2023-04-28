Don't wait: Save $500 on Dell's powerful G15 gaming laptop for a limited time

Dell's G15 gaming laptop doesn't get a lot of attention compared to the company's high-end Alienware devices, but don't let that fool you. It's an excellent laptop with plenty of capable hardware in its chassis, and it stands tall as one of the best mid-range gaming clamshells on the market.

If you're interested in one, we have good news: you can get powerful Intel and AMD configurations of the Dell G15 for $500 off for a limited time thanks to new clearance discounts. The deal knocks the price down by roughly 30%, giving you the opportunity to take advantage of awesome savings.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Intel) | $1,849.99 $1,349.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) If you go with the Intel variant of the Dell G15, you'll get a 12th Gen Core i9 CPU, an RTX 3070 Ti, and a beautiful QHD 2560x1440 240Hz display. It's a little pricier than the AMD configuration, but it'll perform a bit better, too.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (AMD) | $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) On Team Red? With the AMD version of the G15, you can expect a great experience thanks to its Ryzen 7 6800H chip, RTX 3070 GPU, and FHD 165Hz screen. It's more affordable than the Intel model, though it's also a little less advanced.

The Intel configuration on sale is the best one in terms of raw performance and features, though it's $150 pricier than the AMD model. With it, you'll get a top-notch 12th Gen Core i9-12900H, a powerful RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD for game storage, and a gorgeous QHD 2560x1440 240Hz anti-glare display with 400 nits of peak brightness. And thanks to the ongoing sale, it's available for just $1,349.99 instead of its usual $1,849.99 price.

The AMD variant is fantastic as well, especially if you want to save as much as possible. It offers a Ryzen 7 6800H (one of the better AMD Ryzen 6000 H-series chips), an RTX 3070 GPU, and the same memory and storage that comes with the Intel Dell G15. Its 1920x1080 165Hz screen isn't quite as impressive, but FHD still looks great with the 15-inch form factor. The discount lowers the $1,699.99 price tag down to $1,199.99.

Note that while there's an additional Ryzen 9 6900HX/RTX 3060 configuration of the AMD Dell G15 discounted to $1,049.99 (-$550) (opens in new tab), we recommend sticking with the 6800H/RTX 3070 model since it'll give you better overall performance.

Regardless of whether you go with Intel or AMD, you're going to have a great time with the Dell G15. It may not be as fancy as an Alienware, but it's got a sharp design, plenty of ports (including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio), RGB lighting under the front of the keyboard deck, and an RGB backlit keyboard. It's one of the best gaming laptops in the mid-range, especially when big sales for it like this one are active.