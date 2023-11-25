The best-rated Thunderbolt 4 dock EVER hits its lowest price to date, so you'll never run out of ports again

One of the great frustrations we dealt with in 2023 is that computer product lines like Microsoft's Surface Laptop, and Dell's XPS are removing ports to slim down their computer's chassis. Well, have no fear because the best Thunderbolt dock is at its lowest price ever and offers an outstanding 18 ports of IO. Pick one up at Amazon for $319.96, down from $449.95.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock | was $449.95 now $319.96 at Amazon The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the true one-stop solution for anybody looking to dock their laptop. With 18 ports of IO, headphone jacks, 2.5 Gb ethernet, and 98W of charging, this dock can power your entire desk setup.

✅Perfect for: Anybody looking to expand their desktop surface with more monitors, external SSDs, micro SD cards, and more. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a cheaper and more basic docking solution. 💰Price check: $459 at Newegg.com

What is the best docking station?

We voted the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock the winner of our Best Thunderbolt 4 hubs and docking stations 2023. If you haven't joined the "two external monitor crew" yet, this dock is a great way to get started and see what you're missing out on.

This dock is an impressive $130 off right now, and it offers the greatest connectivity options possible right now. You can use a Single 8K display or Dual 6K 60Hz Displays. MacOS users can connect a single display up to 6K 60Hz. Windows users can connect up to two 4K 60Hz monitors. M1 Pro & M1 Max users can connect up to two 6K 60Hz displays, while users on Intel-based Macs can connect up to two 4K 60Hz displays. Users on original M1 Macs are limited to a single display only.

If you haven't used a docking station before, it really is one of life's great conveniences. You can bring your laptop in from working around the house or in the office, plug one cable into your laptop, and immediately get access to your monitors, SSDs, headphones, and whatever else you have running through the dock. This dock has a lot of other things going for it. Here are some of the other features of this top-of-the-line Thunderbolt Dock.

The most ports available in a TB4 dock

10 Gigabit USB ports for ultra-fast SSD connectivity

2.5 Gigabit Ethernet

Lock slot for added security

DisplayPort 1.4 included

UHS-II SD and microSD card reader

Up to 98W charging to host

It is impressive that this dock will allow you to power an entire research station with all these ports and compatibility. Even with the discount, the price is still a bit steep, but you will know you're getting the best with this dock from CalDigit.

(Also, by comparison, we can tell you ALL top-tier Thunderbolt 4 docks are $250 and up; this is the BEST one you can buy. Also, please don't confuse it with much more affordable — and functionally limited — Type-C docks!)

Once you pick up your CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, you must get some cables to hook up all those SSDs, displays, and other devices. Check out our FAQ on the differences between USB-C and Thunderbolt in our article about the best Black Friday cable deals: HDMI, USB-C, and more modern necessities.

If you want to add a monitor to your desktop setup, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock makes it easy, especially if your laptop only has IO for one external display. Not sure which monitor to pick up? Have no fear. We have been working hard tracking down some great monitors on sale this Black Friday. Check out all of the best deals on 4k and ultrawide monitors.