The best early Black Friday deals on cables: HDMI, USB-C, and more modern necessities

If you're like me and you only have one phone charger for your entire household and carry it from room to room, it is time to grab a few spares, and there is never a better time than Black Friday. There are a lot of great deals on cables, from HDMI 2.1 to USB-C, as well as Thunderbolt and DisplayPort cables.

We will also do our best to answer any questions you might have on which cable you need, depending on the job you need it to accomplish. Are gold-plated cables better than regular cables? You will have to keep reading to find out; just kidding, they aren't, but cable quality can make a difference, and there is nothing worse than getting a cheap HDMI cable, and the picture flickers all of the time or doesn't work at 4K 120Hz.

Whether you're a cable aficionado or aren't sure why you would want to get an HDMI 2.1 cable over an HDMI 2.0 cable, we have you covered in this guide on the best cables to grab this deal season.

Best early deals on USB cables for Black Friday

Best early deals on HDMI cables for Black Friday

Frequently asked questions: USB and HDMI cables

What are USB-C cables?

When it comes to picking the right USB cable, you will want to check what kind of connector your device uses. Most new devices use the new USB-C cable, but some older devices will still use Micro-USB. For this guide, we will be focusing on cables with the USB-C connector.

The USB-C connector is a reversible/symmetrical connector, so no more guessing on how to plug it in. It is good to know that the term USB-C only defines the physical connector, and the actual speed of the USB cable is defined by the generation of the cable.

What is the difference between USB generations?

The naming convention for the USB generations has been changed several times over the years, which makes it even more confusing. But the best way to know what kind of cable you're getting is to look at the transfer speeds. To make sure the cable can do everything you need it to, look for USB4 at 20 or 40 Gbps, but this is the cream of the crop, and there are cheaper cables that will work in most situations, like the USB 3.2 Gen at 20 Gbps.

If you want the best USB cable on the market right now, It is important to realize that there are generations of USB-C, and they are not all created equally. The first generation of USB isn't really used anymore, but you will commonly see the Gen 2.0 USB-C, which is able to transfer data at a rate of 480Mbps and has a max length of 5 m or 16 feet.

The Gen 2.0 is normally just used for charging, and good cables can output 100 Watts of charging to power even the most power-hungry devices. However, these are the ones to avoid if you need a USB-C cable that can power a device and pass through video and audio or you plan to just use it for the video signal. If that is your intention, make sure to use, at the bare minimum, a USB 3.0 or newer cable.

We have a breakdown of all of the current generation of USB cables, their data transfer speeds, and the length limit.

What are the USB length limits?

Swipe to scroll horizontally USB Generation Data Transfer Speed Length Limit USB 2.0 480 Mbps 5 m or 16 feet USB 3.0 5 Gbps 3m or 9 feet USB 3.1 10 Gbps 3m or 9 feet USB 3.2 20 Gbps 3m or 9 feet USB 4 Gen 2x2 20 Gbps 2m or 6.5 feet USB 4 Gen 3x2 40 Gbps 0.8m or 2.6 feet

A small disclaimer: There are several conflicting sources of information on the length limits, but I tried to find the most reputable sites to gather this list.

For the most part, cables won't be made longer than their limit, but it is important to understand that daisy-chaining cables together can cause the cable to be over the limit and cause issues with the signal.

USB-C vs Thunderbolt: Are they interchangeable?

The distinction between USB4 and Thunderbolt can be a bit confusing. Thunderbolt is owned by Intel, and they gave the technology to the USB Implementers Forum which maintains the USB standards so that they could use Thunderbolt technology. That is why Thunderbolt and USB-C use the same connectors and are interchangeable.

Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 both deliver 100 watts of power and 40Gbps. USB-4 has two versions, one capable of 20Gbps and one capable of 40Gbps. So, you can find a USB-C connector on a USB4 cable that can match the power output and signal transfer speeds of a Thunderbolt cable. For more information, check out our guide to everything you need to know about Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5.

You can plug a USB-C cable into a Thunderbolt port, but if the USB-C power output or signal speeds aren't sufficient, it won't necessarily work. If you want the best cable you can get, getting a Thunderbolt 4 cable will guarantee you have that.

Charging only vs data transfer

To make sure you don't end up with buyer's regret, it is best to make sure the USB cable you're going to buy will work for the use-case you plan on using. If you just want a fast-charging cable, get a 100W Gen 2.0 USB cable. If you want a cable that can send video to a 1080p monitor, then the Gen 3.0 will be fine. However, if you're looking to power an 8K monitor over Thunderbolt, either get a Thunderbolt 4.0 cable or a USB 4.0 cable that is rated to 40 Gbps.

Be wary of posts on retailers because a lot of 3rd party sellers will be vague about what their cable does in the hopes that most users that buy a cable that doesn't do what they need it to won't take the time to send it back for a refund.

How to choose the right HDMI cable

Choosing the right HDMI cable really comes down to length and what kind of display or TV you are using. If the television or monitor you are using is only 1080p 60Hz, then an HDMI 1.4 will work fine. However, if you have a 1440p monitor at 144Hz, you will need at least an HDMI 2.0. Finally, if your TV can output a 4K signal at 120Hz like the LG OLED C2, which we loved, you will need an HDMI 2.1 cable.

Getting a braided cable, like with all other cables, will ensure it doesn't get cabled and that it should last longer than a regular cable. But for the most part, HDMI cables are mostly created equally and should perform the function they are meant to do as long as you have the right standard for the job.

HDMI 2.0 vs 2.1: Which do I need?

There are three popular HDMI versions still for sale. HDMI 1.4, 2.0, and 2.1. HDMI 1.4 has been the standard for over a decade and will be the normal cables you have lying around or that come with most devices.

HDMI 1.4 will output 4K resolution at 30Hz, while HDMI 2.0 can manage to output 4K at 60 Hz or 8K at 30 Hz. The most recent standard is HDMI 2.1, which can send a signal at 4K resolution at 120 Hz or even 8K resolution at 60 Hz

HDMI 2.1 is the only option that can offer enough transfer speed to output 4K resolution at 120Hz to take advantage of the games that use the full power and speed of your Xbox Series X and S.

Does gold plating and maximum length matter?

Back in the day of analog cables, having gold-plated connectors could help a little bit because gold doesn't tarnish as copper does, and if the copper connector started to erode, it could cause signal loss.

Today, though, with HDMI cables, there is really no reason to buy an HDMI cable with a gold cable; it is really just marketing fluff to try to sell a more expensive cable. Cable length, though, does matter. USB cable length limits were explained above, and HDMI cable length shouldn't exceed 50 feet. Besides that, you should be good to go.

