I LOVE my LG C2 OLED TV and you should pick it over a later model with this early Prime Day deal — Here's why

What you need to know

The LG C2 Series of OLED evo Smart TVs offer beautiful color accuracy, 120Hz refresh rates, and fast response time.

There are multiple screen sizes to choose from including 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch TVs.

I personally love the 65-inch version, which is at a low price on Amazon right now.

I was a bit skeptical last year when my husband came home one day and told me that he wanted to purchase a brand-new TV for our living room. We'd only had our previous TV for about a year and a half and I figured purchasing another so soon felt like an unnecessary purchase that wouldn't make much of a difference. Boy, was I wrong!

My husband had done his research and had decided he wanted to get the LG C2 OLED evo 65-inch TV because it was well reviewed and didn't cost that much. After he had made the purchase and we set it up, I soon realized that this wasn't just an extremely affordable OLED, it's also a very fast panel that displays visuals to amazing effect as well. And right now, almost all of the LG C2 line is discounted at Amazon including the one I love most — The 65-inch OLED which is reduced from $1,899.99 to just $1,696.99.

LG C2 OLED evo 65-inch TV: was $1,899 $1,696.99 at Amazon LG's C2 Series is absolutely fantastic, and the 65-inch display is the one that I personally own and love. It brings colors through extremely vibrantly for amazing color accuracy and it's extremely fast and smooth without being overly expensive. This isn't the lowest we've seen it on Amazon, but it's still a great deal for an amazing OLED TV. Price check: Best Buy $1,699

As soon as we set up the brand new LG C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV, I fell in love with it. Our previous UHD TV hadn't been all that great when displaying darker scenes, often losing most of the details in murky haze since it wasn't bright enough to really display scenes to their best effect. This had resulted in me not really getting a lot out of certain scenes when playing my favorite Xbox Series X games or while watching the latest shows.

However, the new LG C2 OLED's amazing color accuracy, true black abilities, and fantastic contrast ratio make it so that even colors within darker scenes pop with great contrast so I can take in my favorite video games and shows better than ever before. Gone are the days when I had to squint to make out details as everything comes through crisp and vibrant on that OLED display. I also love playing competitive games on the LG C2 OLED TV thanks to the fast 1ms response times and 120 Hz refresh rate, which allow me to keep up with the competition. I wouldn't go back to the old TV for anything.

LG C2 Series 65-inch OLED TV displaying Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

For those who are curious, yes, the LG C2 Series of OLED TVs even supports G-Sync and FreeSync to enhance the gaming experience by reducing screen tearing and stuttering. If you go with the 42-inch model of the LG C2 OLED you can use it as a very pretty gaming monitor when connected to your PC tower or laptop.

Now, there is technically the newer (and more expensive) LG C3 Series of OLED evo Smart TVs to choose from. These are rated well and I'm sure they look amazing given how well the C2 Series displays imagery. However, I'd still recommend going with the LC C2 Series. Being last year's model, they're a whole lot cheaper and still display shows and games beautifully. Plus, with them being on sale right now, they're available at a steal of a price.

If I had the choice between a newer OLED and the LG C2 Series 65-inch OLED TV, I'd choose LG's offering all over again. It's that good.