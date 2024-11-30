The ultimate Black Friday STALKER 2 PC upgrade is here: Free games and an awesome RTX GPU for less

MSI's STALKER 2-themed RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is on sale for Black Friday, and the company is throwing two games in for free with every purchase.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current gaming PC or want to pick up components for a new one, Black Friday is one of the best times to buy things like expensive high-end graphics cards since you can get them for discounted prices. The newly released and graphically stunning STALKER 2 has many gamers hunting for good deals on parts right now, and if you're in the market for a new GPU, this STALKER 2-themed one from MSI might be right up your alley.

The STALKER 2 edition of MSI's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING SLIM card is $819.99 on the MSI Store for Black Friday — a cool $30 off the GPU's normal $849.99 MSRP. That alone is a nice little deal on a limited edition card like this one, but MSI has sweetened it even further by throwing in a copy of the $79.99 STALKER 2 Deluxe Edition and a preorder of the upcoming $69.99 Xbox and PC exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free. That's $150 of value you're getting on top of a discount for a unique variant of one of NVIDIA's best GPUs, which is awesome.

STALKER 2 GPU MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING SLIM (STALKER 2 Edition)

Was: $849.99

Now: $819.99 at MSI Store This limited edition STALKER 2 RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is on sale for $30 off right now, but MSI is also throwing in a copy of the $79.99 STALKER 2 Deluxe Edition and a preorder for the upcoming $69.99 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to sweeten the deal. Talk about great value! ✅Perfect for: PC gamers in need of a powerful new GPU that would also love something STALKER 2-themed, as well as folks who want to play STALKER 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ❌Avoid if: You don't care about either of these games and would prefer a more affordable or powerful GPU Features: 2610 MHz boost clock (2625 MHz extreme), 21 Gbps memory speed, 16GB GDDR6X, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1

Warranty: Three-Year Warranty

Launch date: 2024 👉See at: MSI Store Return period: 30 days. Price match? No. Free shipping: Yes. Membership: MSI Rewards members earn points from purchases that can be redeemed for rewards.

This is the graphics card I use, and it rules

MSI's STALKER 2-themed RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card. (Image credit: Windows Central)

MSI actually sent me a sample unit of this STALKER 2 RTX 4070 Ti SUPER earlier this month ahead of the game's recent November 20 launch, and ever since I replaced my RTX 3070 with it, I've been very impressed with the massive performance improvements it's brought to my PC gaming experience. It's perfect for gaming at 1440p or ultrawide resolutions with extremely high triple-digit framerates and settings — ideal for my 34-inch ultrawide setup — but also has plenty of headroom to overcome the challenge of 4K gaming, too. It's often neck and neck with AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT in terms of raw performance, but while Team Red's offering is generally a bit less expensive, Team Green's is far superior for ray tracing and also has better-looking upscaling and frame generation tech in DLSS 3.

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is positioned as a replacement for the now-discontinued RTX 4070 Ti, offering horsepower that falls between that GPU's and the original RTX 4080's for the same $799.99 MSRP. Most partner-produced versions are between that price and the $900 mark; at $849.99, this one is priced in the middle of the spectrum, though this deal brings it down to $819.99.

Aside from its top-tier performance, you're also getting the unique STALKER-themed design of the card itself you can view above with this RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Featuring an olive drab color scheme with black and yellow accents, a radiation symbol, and STALKER 2 markings on one of the fan casings and the backplate, the GPU does a great job of evoking the overall style and imagery of GSC Game World's popular FPS series.

And hey, speaking of STALKER 2, let's not forget the fact you'll get a free copy of the $79.99 Deluxe Edition of it when you purchase this RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, along with a preorder for the upcoming $69.99 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle scheduled to release on December 9, 2024. STALKER 2 has reviewed very well (I gave it a 4/5 in my own review, with many of my criticisms now having been addressed in a new patch) and sold over 1 million copies in just a few days, while Indiana Jones looks to be one of 2024's greatest action/adventure titles. Both Xbox and PC exclusives are some of the biggest games of the year overall, and while you can play them both on Xbox Game Pass, there's a lot of value in owning games permanently and not having to stay subscribed to a service to access them.

At the end of the day, you're getting a fairly priced RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with a unique design and two free games with a combined value of $150 for just $819.99 on the MSI Store, which is pretty darn awesome if you ask me. I know this isn't the biggest graphics card deal you can find this Black Friday, but it's still a great one, and I think many will agree that it's definitely the coolest.

Will tariffs raise prices on PC parts like graphics cards? Going into 2025, there's a chance that we could see tariffs on foreign goods put in place by the United States government. This isn't a "for sure" thing yet, but if it does end up happening, there's a good chance we'll see the cost of PC components skyrocket — and yes, that includes graphics cards. With that in mind, I'd say now is definitely the time to make upgrades if you need them, so keep an eye out for Black Friday deals like this one.