Western Digital just launched its next-gen NVMe SSD intended for creators and professionals

What you need to know

Western Digital is a well-known computer hardware company that produces SSDs, HDDs, and other devices.

Today, Western Digital revealed a next-gen WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD that the company says is intended for creators and professionals.

This WD Blue SN5000 features Western Digital nCache 4.0 Technology to help the SSD copy data and files extremely fast with the help of AI.

The SSD is available to order now and comes in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

For many, Western Digital is the go-to tech company for computer storage devices and that's not surprising given the quality and variety of its offerings. Today, Western Digital announced a brand new next-generation line of NVMe SSDs known as WD Blue SN5000. These come in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities. This is 2x more storage capacity over the previous SSD generation. These SSDs are available for purchase right now, with a starting price of $79.99 at Western Digital.

WD Blue SN5000 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD | Starting at $79.99 at Western Digital Western Digital's next-generation line of M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSDs come in four different capacity options: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. They can reach read speeds up to 5,500MB/s (with the 4TB model). Western Digital nCache 4.0 Technology helps you to complete tasks more quickly with the help of AI.

New SSDs from a quality manufacturer

You will need an M.2 2280 slot on your computer in order to use the new WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD. (Image credit: Western Digital)

Western Digital produces hard drives and solid-state drives for various devices including laptops, desktops, and gaming handhelds (see our ROG Ally SSD upgrade guide for more info). As time goes on, we keep seeing the company produce larger capacity options to better suit our growing storage needs. But these SSDs don't just provide plenty of storage space, they're also fast and reliable, too. That's why Western Digital is found on our list of the best SSDs.

In the case of the new WD Blue SN5000 NVME PCIe Gen 4 SSD, you will need to have an M.2 2280 slot on your computer in order to accommodate it. The 4TB model can reach read speeds up to 5,500MB/s, which is a solid pace that should serve most computer users well. You should even be able to multitask with it at a smooth rate. In case you didn't know, the faster the read speed, the faster your computer will load and the more responsive it will be. This translates to a smoother user experience.

The WD Blue SN5000 also features Western Digital nCache 4.0 Technology, which allows the SSD to copy data and files extremely fast with the help of AI. The 4TB model also has 1,200TBW (Terabytes Written) endurance, this basically tells you that it will last a very long time, roughly to the point of writing 1,200TB worth of data over its life time before needing to be replaced — so that's a pretty long estimated lifespan. As creators and busy professionals know, several terabytes of data containing your work often need to be written onto an SSD as time goes on, so having a more durable device with a long lifespan is especially helpful.

What's more, Western Digital offers a 5-year limited warranty and you can use the Western Digital Dashboard to monitor the SSDs performance on your computer. Whether you're needing to upgrade your current computer, are looking to upgrade your PC, or have another use for an SSD, the new WD Blue SN5000 is a fantastic option to go with.