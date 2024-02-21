DON'T MISS IT: Save $650 on top-tier Surface Pro 9 with 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM, or $500 off Surface Laptop 5

Once again, Microsoft has rolled out enticing discounts on its Surface lineup. Now's the time to seize the opportunity if you've been eyeing one. Whether treating yourself or considering an upgrade for a deserving individual, these President's Day bargains offer fantastic value. Some of the business Surfaces are also on sale, though not as heavily discounted as the consumer version of the Surface products.

Surface Pro 9 | was $2,599.98 now $1,941.99 at Microsoft Pick up a Surface Pro 9 for up to $658 off at the Microsoft Store right now. The Surface Pro 9 has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and 32GB of RAM with a 1TB SSD. It should be able to handle anything you need to throw at it outside of gaming. There are also a bunch of other builds on sale but the savings aren't as high.

✅Perfect for: Anybody who wants one of the best Windows 11 tablets on the market with inking support and minimalist size. ❌Avoid if: You're looking to play games or want a more permanent laptop form factor. 💰Price check: $2,099 at Best Buy 🔍Our review: Surface Pro 9 review: A decade of form factor perfection

Surface Laptop 5 15-inch | was $2,399.99 now $1,899.99 at Microsoft The 15-inch, Black (Metal), 12th Gen Intel Core i7 with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is $500 off right now at the Microsoft store. This is the most powerful specification option for the 15-inch and offers the most significant savings, but the rest of the 15-inch options are between $200-$400 off, so pick which price and power profile works best for you.

✅Perfect for: anybody wanting an awesome "classic" laptop experience in 2024. It can do anything you need and is great for any workflow. ❌Avoid if: You want a gaming laptop. 💰Price check: $1,899 at BestBuy 🔍Our review: Surface Laptop 5 review: Does an old design still make for a great laptop?

Our Surface Laptop 5 review and Surface Pro 9 review go over all the fine details, benchmarks, specifications, and more if you want to get a real deep dive into these fine Windows PCs.

As expected, we're big supporters of the Surface product range here at Windows Central. Regrettably, they come with a similar price tag due to their competition with Apple regarding build quality and design. Nonetheless, if you haven't experienced a Surface device yet, I believe the reliability and premium feel make the price worthwhile. It's a great time to jump into the Surface ecosystem and prepare for the upcoming ARM-powered Surface devices we covered.

One of the first things I did when I started here at Windows Central was pick up a Surface Book 3, which completely spoiled me when it comes to typing. When I have to switch back to a different laptop for my other work, I find myself completely messing up my typing as the other laptop has inferior pressure and placement of the keys. Honestly, I can't use anything besides my Surface to type long-form text because of how great the keyboard feels.

I understand the Surface products are not what we can consider a bargain, but for the premium build quality and aesthetics they achieve, it makes sense why the price tag can be so hefty. If these deals above are still out of reach for your budget, don't forget to check out Microsoft's somewhat hidden refurbished site for some deals.

The savings get even sweeter with refurbished devices. They might have some previous use, but they've been thoroughly tested, had any necessary parts swapped out, and are repackaged to look as good as new. I think going for a refurbished device is a smart move, but either way, you're in for some serious savings.