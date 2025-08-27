Intel's yearly Gamer Days event is currently underway for 2025, running until September 7 with some tasty deals on PC gaming hardware.
For those looking to upgrade their PC on the cheap, Intel's Core i5-14600K has dropped to the lowest price I've ever seen following a 30% discount. That pushes it to $149.99 at Newegg.
Best part? Attached is an Intel Gamer Days Platinum bundle, containing a free copy of Battlefield 6, as well as subscriptions to popular creator software. Intel pegs the complete bundle at a $195 value.
Even if you only want Battlefield 6, that's still a $70 bonus on a CPU that only costs $150.
Use code "EPEV2623" at Newegg checkout to receive the full 30% discount.
Intel's Core i5-14600K hits an all-time low price with this $65 discount. It comes with an Intel Gamer Days Platinum software bundle worth $195, including Battlefield 6.
Cores: 14 (6P + 8E). Threads: 20. Graphics: Integrated UHD Graphics 770. Max Turbo: 5.3GHz. Base power: 125W. Turbo power: 181W. Socket: LGA 1700. Launched: Q4 2023.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
Intel's Core i5-14600K remains a top option for gamers
The Intel Core i5-14600K CPU is a couple of years old at this point, but it remains a relevant chip for PC gamers. That's especially true if you're interested in putting together a budget build or want to upgrade your existing CPU.
When Intel launched the 14th Gen Core i5-14600K, it was met with a lukewarm reception due to its similarities to its predecessor, the 13th Gen Core i5-13600K. The issue reviewers had with the chip was that it cost a lot more than the 13th Gen CPU while only offering mild performance gains.
👉 Related: Best motherboard for the Intel Core i5-14600K
That's been solved with this mega bundle deal at Newegg, which drops the price of the Core i5-14600K to $149.99. The best price I can find for the Core i5-13600K at the time of writing is $322.30 at Newegg, so it's not even close.
We didn't review the Core i5-14600K here at Windows Central, but we did review the Core i5-13600K, handing it a full five stars and a Best Award in the process. In his Core i5-13600K review, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino said:
Considering the Core i5-14600K is practically the same chip as the 13600K, albeit with minor performance improvements, you can get a good idea of what to expect.
The craziest metric is how the Core i5-14600K continues to compete with Intel's newer Core Ultra desktop CPUs. When gaming, the Raptor Lake chip can outperform the newer Core Ultra 5 245K, which is two generations newer and far more expensive.
And the Core i5-14600K isn't only a capable gaming CPU; it'll also handle productivity quite well, as you can see in the graphs below.
Intel's Core i5-14600K far surpasses the recommended CPU requirement for Battlefield 6, which DICE has set at either a Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. Indeed, despite its age, the Intel CPU should remain relevant for years to come.
Considering the cost of Battlefield 6 cuts the discounted price of the CPU in half, this was a deal that I couldn't help but recommend.
How to redeem your free copy of Battlefield 6
Upon purchasing the discounted $149 Core i5-14600K, you should receive proof of purchase from Newegg.
Once received, you can head over to Intel's software offer promotion page to sign in or create a new account. From there, you'll be able to complete the steps to redemption.
Just be sure to redeem the offer before October 31, 2025. That shouldn't be a problem, as Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.