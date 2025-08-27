Intel's Core i5-14600K drops to just $149 and includes a free copy of Battlefield 6.

Intel's yearly Gamer Days event is currently underway for 2025, running until September 7 with some tasty deals on PC gaming hardware.

For those looking to upgrade their PC on the cheap, Intel's Core i5-14600K has dropped to the lowest price I've ever seen following a 30% discount. That pushes it to $149.99 at Newegg.

Best part? Attached is an Intel Gamer Days Platinum bundle, containing a free copy of Battlefield 6, as well as subscriptions to popular creator software. Intel pegs the complete bundle at a $195 value.

Even if you only want Battlefield 6, that's still a $70 bonus on a CPU that only costs $150.

Intel's Core i5-14600K remains a top option for gamers

The Core i5-13600K (pictured here) is identical to the newer Core i5-14600K in terms of core counts, cache, frequency, and power consumption. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Intel Core i5-14600K CPU is a couple of years old at this point, but it remains a relevant chip for PC gamers. That's especially true if you're interested in putting together a budget build or want to upgrade your existing CPU.

When Intel launched the 14th Gen Core i5-14600K, it was met with a lukewarm reception due to its similarities to its predecessor, the 13th Gen Core i5-13600K. The issue reviewers had with the chip was that it cost a lot more than the 13th Gen CPU while only offering mild performance gains.

That's been solved with this mega bundle deal at Newegg, which drops the price of the Core i5-14600K to $149.99. The best price I can find for the Core i5-13600K at the time of writing is $322.30 at Newegg, so it's not even close.

We didn't review the Core i5-14600K here at Windows Central, but we did review the Core i5-13600K, handing it a full five stars and a Best Award in the process. In his Core i5-13600K review, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino said:

All that makes the Core i5-13600K an easy recommendation for PC enthusiasts and anyone looking for a new custom or pre-built desktop computer. It’s the more affordable option, is flexible for RAM options, and it’s simply more performant whether you’re a gamer, video editor, or need it for office productivity. Daniel Rubino

Considering the Core i5-14600K is practically the same chip as the 13600K, albeit with minor performance improvements, you can get a good idea of what to expect.

The craziest metric is how the Core i5-14600K continues to compete with Intel's newer Core Ultra desktop CPUs. When gaming, the Raptor Lake chip can outperform the newer Core Ultra 5 245K, which is two generations newer and far more expensive.

And the Core i5-14600K isn't only a capable gaming CPU; it'll also handle productivity quite well, as you can see in the graphs below.

Intel's Core i5-14600K far surpasses the recommended CPU requirement for Battlefield 6, which DICE has set at either a Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. Indeed, despite its age, the Intel CPU should remain relevant for years to come.

Considering the cost of Battlefield 6 cuts the discounted price of the CPU in half, this was a deal that I couldn't help but recommend.

How to redeem your free copy of Battlefield 6

Upon purchasing the discounted $149 Core i5-14600K, you should receive proof of purchase from Newegg.

Once received, you can head over to Intel's software offer promotion page to sign in or create a new account. From there, you'll be able to complete the steps to redemption.

Just be sure to redeem the offer before October 31, 2025. That shouldn't be a problem, as Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10.