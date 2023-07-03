All 4 of these powerful gaming laptops are UNDER $1,000 for 4th of July

4th of July is here, and while most people are celebrating with fireworks, cookouts, and family gatherings, retailers like Best Buy are celebrating with epic savings on some of the best gaming laptops around. Here are several incredible gaming laptops enjoying sizeable discounts at Best Buy, with four of them costing under $1,000 for a limited time.

ROG Zephyrus 16" (Image credit: ASUS | Best Buy) Price: $999.99 (-$650)

Display: 16", 2560x1600, 165Hz, 500nits

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 512GB, PCIe 4.0

Weight: 4.41lbs

ASUS' Zephyrus line of gaming laptops aim to offer great gaming performance in attractive, slim packages. The Zephyrus 16" and 14" variants are currently on sale, packing capable mid-range hardware for a very attractive price. The 16-inch model is especially enticing, as it features a bright and fast display, and the latest and greatest RAM and SSD.

With an NVIDIA RTX 3060 and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 under the hood, this computer can play all the best PC games, even if it may not be at their highest settings. ASUS also made the Zephyrus 16" quite attractive, if that matters to you, with slim bezels and a matte black colorway. At $650 off, this laptop is now a penny under $1,000.

If you want a more compact gaming PC, the 14" variant of ASUS' Zephyrus line is also heavily discounted. You're trading the Intel processor for the 5000-series AMD Ryzen 7, slightly slower memory and storage, and a smaller and slightly lower refresh rate display. You're still getting an attractive, surprisingly thin and light design and NVIDIA's capable RTX 3060 GPU, and you save some extra cash over this laptop's larger and more expensive sibling.

ASUS is one of the best companies to go to for gaming hardware with its ROG line, and while these devices don't sit at the top of the heap, they still provide a great gaming experience. With these hefty 4th of July discounts, the value proposition is higher than ever.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16": was $1,649.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy A bright, high refresh rate display, capable hardware from Intel and NVIDIA, and an attractive matte black design make this mid-range gaming laptop a fantastic buy, especially at this price.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14": was $1,399.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy It's not as powerful or flashy as its larger sibling, but this laptop offers a gaming experience almost as good, but in a much more compact package and with an additional $200 shaved off.

HP OMEN 16 (Image credit: HP | Best Buy) Price: $899.99 (-$350)

Display: 16.1", 1920x1080, 144Hz

Processor: Intel Core i5-13400H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 512GB

Weight: 5.4lbs

HP may not be the first company people think of when looking for a gaming laptop, but its OMEN line provides surprising quality at affordable prices. This HP OMEN 16.1" laptop is a perfect example, with the latest and greatest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA at a great — now even lower — price.

With a 13th Gen Intel Core i5, 40-series NVIDIA GPU, and the fastest memory and storage, this laptop is as up to date as you can be right now. Of course, this means you'll be paying a little bit more to be on the cutting edge of gaming technology. If you don't mind buying an older laptop to save some extra money or get a little more power, consider the ASUS Zephyrus devices above!

If you do want to have the newest hardware, the HP Omen 16 has it. This is firmly an entry-level gaming laptop, perfect for those just wanting to get into portable PC gaming (or considering a gift for someone else). You won't be able to crank settings up to the max with this machine, but this combination of hardware should be able to play most games for the new few years with few issues, especially considering the laptop's 144Hz, 1080p display. When you're paying this little, that's perfect.

HP OMEN 16: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy HP's entry-level gaming laptop packs the latest hardware at an awfully affordable price, and now you can save even more money on it. Bear in mind what kind of gaming you want to do, though, as this is a budget gaming laptop.

MSI Cyborg 15.6" (Image credit: MSI | Best Buy) Price: $899.99 (-$200)

Display: 15.6", 1920x1080, 144Hz

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Memory: 8GB, DDR5

Storage: 512GB

Weight: 4.37lbs

This Cyborg 15.6" gaming laptop from MSI is very similar to the HP OMEN above (and currently has an identical price), but there are a few differences for people considering which one to buy. MSI alternative gives you a slightly smaller display, half the memory, and a less attractive design in exchange for a more powerful processor and graphics card.

Granted, this is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 versus the newer, 13th Gen Core i5 of the HP OMEN, but this laptop is still HP's best alternative in raw performance. Its only stumbling block is its RAM, which is limited to 8GB. If those trade-offs are worth it to you, the MSI Cyborg 15.6" is also on sale for 4th of July and comes in at a cool $899.99.

Bear in mind that, once again, this is an entry-level laptop and you are paying a little extra for the newer NVIDIA graphics card. The 4060 is also a fairly impressive laptop GPU, included in the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) I reviewed for Windows Central. If you're okay with an older, more balanced laptop, I still suggest the ASUS ROG Zephyrus above.

MSI Cyborg 15.6": was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Another entry-level gaming laptop with a sizeable discount, the MSI Cyborg 15.6" makes some smart trades to give you more powerful internals versus competitors like the HP OMEN 16".

Legion Slim 7i 16" (Image credit: Lenovo | Best Buy) Price: $1,799.99 (-$300)

Display: 16", 2560x1600, 240Hz, 500nits

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Weight: 4.4lbs

Need something with a lot more power? We love Lenovo's Legion line of gaming laptops here, as it offers a balanced range of options with consistent quality and value. The Slim 7i line is more premium and mobile, and this model packs great hardware. Right now, it's enjoying a decent discount.

You're getting a very fast, very bright display (240Hz and 500nits!), Intel's supreme 13th Gen Core i9 CPU, and NVIDIA's fan-favorite RTX 4070 upper mid-range GPU. You're also getting 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage, ensuring you have everything you need to play every PC game under the sun with ease. With that display, you can also rest assured that it'll all look great.

This isn't the most impressive discount we've seen, but it is a great laptop that's already fairly priced, and now it's a little more affordable. If you want to save even more money, though, you can consider the AMD Advantage Edition of this laptop. It's nearly identical in many ways, but you trade Intel and NVIDIA for AMD's Ryzen 9 6900H and Radeon RX 6800S, plus that 240Hz display gets knocked down to a still-great 165Hz. What sweetens the deal is that you save a whole lot more money with this configuration.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i 16": was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy Lenovo offers a wide range of gaming laptops all the way to the upper echelons of the mid-range category, and this is one of the company's best. Right now, you can save $300 on it.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i 16" AMD Advantage Edition: was $1,949.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy If those savings aren't enough, you can shave $650 off the AMD variant and get a near identical gaming experience with AMD hardware and a 165Hz display.

Still haven't found what you're looking for? That's okay, this is far from the end of Best Buy's 4th of July gaming laptop deals. If you'd rather have a desktop than a laptop, you can also save an astonishing $1,100 on an Alienware Aurora R13 right now.