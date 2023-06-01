Best Buy is offering big savings on the LG gram 17 and its massive screen

Earlier this year, LG released a gram 17 featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. While that model is the best LG gram 17 to date in terms of power and performance, it's not the best bargain. That title goes to last year's LG gram 17 thanks to a deal through Best Buy.

LG gram 17 specs Price: $1,199.99 (-$600)

Display: 17" (2560 x 1600)

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

Right now, you can purchase an LG gram 17 for $600 off, which brings its price down to $1,199.99. Slashing a third off the price of the laptop is a welcome discount for anyone on the hunt for a portable PC with a large screen.

The model that's on sale for $600 off has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Intel's 12th Gen chips aren't that far behind their newer 13th Gen siblings, so you'll still get a solid PC for everyday use. The Iris Xe graphics aren't as powerful as discrete graphics, but they're still enough to handle a wide range of workloads.

LG gram 17 (12th Gen Intel CPU) | $1,799.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy This laptop features a massive 17-inch display, but despite its size, the PC weighs under 3 lbs. That makes it easy to carry on the go or move around your home or office. This particular model has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

LG gram 17 (13th Gen Intel CPU) | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy If you want a laptop with a large screen and need the latest and greatest internals, this is the one to buy. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It's on sale right now for $200 off.

Memorial Day may be over, but many of the deals from the holiday are still going on. If the LG gram 17 doesn't fit your needs, make sure to check out our deals page to see what's on sale right now.