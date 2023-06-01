Best Buy is offering big savings on the LG gram 17 and its massive screen
You can save up to $600 on the LG gram 17 right now.
Earlier this year, LG released a gram 17 featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. While that model is the best LG gram 17 to date in terms of power and performance, it's not the best bargain. That title goes to last year's LG gram 17 thanks to a deal through Best Buy.
Price: $1,199.99 (-$600)
Display: 17" (2560 x 1600)
CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7
GPU: Intel Iris Xe
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Right now, you can purchase an LG gram 17 for $600 off, which brings its price down to $1,199.99. Slashing a third off the price of the laptop is a welcome discount for anyone on the hunt for a portable PC with a large screen.
The model that's on sale for $600 off has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Intel's 12th Gen chips aren't that far behind their newer 13th Gen siblings, so you'll still get a solid PC for everyday use. The Iris Xe graphics aren't as powerful as discrete graphics, but they're still enough to handle a wide range of workloads.
LG gram 17 (12th Gen Intel CPU) |
$1,799.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy
This laptop features a massive 17-inch display, but despite its size, the PC weighs under 3 lbs. That makes it easy to carry on the go or move around your home or office. This particular model has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.
LG gram 17 (13th Gen Intel CPU) | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy
If you want a laptop with a large screen and need the latest and greatest internals, this is the one to buy. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It's on sale right now for $200 off.
Memorial Day may be over, but many of the deals from the holiday are still going on. If the LG gram 17 doesn't fit your needs, make sure to check out our deals page to see what's on sale right now.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.