This year's early Dell Black Friday deals are better than ever — here's what I'm buying as a PC expert

I've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2016, and every year it seems like the deals start earlier. This year, many major retailers kicked off their deals at the start of November to give you more time to shop. In Dell's case, it's offering extended returns, free shipping, and Black Friday pricing guarantees, with double points for Dell Rewards members.
👉 See all of Dell's Black Friday deals
Considering Dell is home to some of the best laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and accessories reviewed here at Windows Central, it only makes sense that I find the best deals and list them here for easy browsing.
Quick links to the best Black Friday deals at Dell
- Dell XPS 13 (9345):
was $1,199.99now $899.99 at Dell
- Dell XPS 14 (9440):
was $2,059.99now $1,659.99 at Dell
- Dell XPS 16 (9640):
was $3,444.99now $2,844.99 at Dell
- Dell Inspiron 15 (3535):
was $699.99now $449.99 at Dell
- Alienware AW3225QF:
was $1,199.99now $899.99 at Dell
- Dell XPS Desktop (8960):
was $1,159.99now $959.99 at Dell
The best early Black Friday deals at Dell
Dell XPS 13 (9345)
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $899.99 at Dell
"The Dell XPS 13 (9345) is a stellar ultraportable that truly stands above the competition. It has good looks, it’s lightweight, and it has a good keyboard (if you can get past the capacitive touch bar). But the Snapdragon X Elite is the real star, as it left its Intel-powered forebears in the dust in the Geekbench and Handbrake tests." — Brandon Hill (Tom's Hardware)
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a sleek Copilot+ PC with all-day battery life and a future-leaning design.
❌Avoid if: You prefer a larger display for multitasking, want a PC for gaming, or prefer to avoid Windows on ARM.
Display: 13.4 inches, 1920x1200, 120Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Dell.com
Return period: January 15, 2024 or 30 days from invoice date. Price match: Yes. Free shipping: Yes. Black Friday price protection? Yes. Membership: Dell Rewards gets up to 3% back in rewards.
💰Price check: $1,400 at Best Buy (Core Ultra 7)
🤩Alternative deal: Up to $400 off XPS 13 9340 at Dell
Dell XPS 14 (9440)
Was: $2,059.99
Now: $1,659.99 at Dell
"With its compact size, beefy Intel H-series processor, NPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, the Dell XPS 14 packs a punch while looking like no other laptop on the market. Dell's new full HD webcam is also excellent, and the quad speakers and OLED touch display set the bar for other laptops. Battery life is its only weakness, and even that is better than expected." — Daniel Rubino
✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves the futuristic XPS design with a larger 14.5-inch screen and an RTX GPU.
❌Avoid if: You want to focus on gaming or prefer a laptop with a more traditional design.
Display: 14.5 inches, non-touch, FHD+, 60Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✖️ Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Dell.com
Return period: January 15, 2024 or 30 days from invoice date. Price match: Yes. Free shipping: Yes. Black Friday price protection? Yes. Membership: Dell Rewards gets up to 3% back in rewards.
💰Price check: $2,500 at Best Buy (32GB RAM, 3.2K OLED)
🤩Alternative deal: Up to $170 off XPS 14 with integrated GPU at Best Buy
Dell XPS 16 (9640)
Was: $3,444.99
Now: $2,844.99 at Dell
"If you like having the latest and most stylish-looking devices, then this is definitely a laptop that will catch your eye. It's elegant-looking and offers solid CPU performance, a fantastic display, and great speakers. It's also an AI PC, so it can handle local AI tasks better than most other laptops, saving you some time." — Rebecca Spear
✅Perfect for: Those who need the most performance possible in an XPS chassis with a futuristic design.
❌Avoid if: You want to focus on gaming or prefer a powerful laptop with a more traditional keyboard and touchpad.
Display: 16.3 inches, 3840x2400, OLED< 60Hz, 400 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✖️ Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Dell.com
Return period: January 15, 2024 or 30 days from invoice date. Price match: Yes. Free shipping: Yes. Black Friday price protection? Yes. Membership: Dell Rewards gets up to 3% back in rewards.
💰Price check: $3,049 at Best Buy (RTX 4060)
🤩Alternative deal: 7% off XPS 16 at Amazon
Dell Inspiron 15 (3535)
Was: $699.99
Now: $449.99 at Dell
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Dell
✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs an affordable but capable 15-inch laptop with solid AMD Ryzen 7 performance.
❌Avoid if: You can spend a bit more on higher-end features, or if you want a more premium display with extra brightness.
Display: 15.6 inches, FHD, non-touch, 120Hz, IPS, 250 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). RAM: 16GB DDR4. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe. AI PC: ✖️ Copilot+ PC: ✖️ Launch date: 2023.
👉See at: Dell.com
Return period: January 15, 2024 or 30 days from invoice date. Price match: Yes. Free shipping: Yes. Black Friday price protection? Yes. Membership: Dell Rewards gets up to 3% back in rewards.
💰Price check: $699 at Amazon (Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
🤩Alternative deal: $300 off Dell Inspiron 14 (Core 7 150U, 2.2K display)
Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $899.99 at Dell
"It’s hard to imagine anyone complaining about any aspect of the Alienware AW3225QF. It delivers a supremely colorful image with incredible contrast, accuracy and fidelity. Its gaming performance is as good as it gets. Once you see it, you’ll want it." — Christian Eberle (Tom's Hardware)
✅Perfect for: Enthusiast PC gamers who can take advantage of a 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate.
❌Avoid if: You're a casual gamer or don't have a PC that can keep up.
Display size: 31.6 inches. Display type: QD-OLED. Resolution: 3840x2160. Refresh rate: 240Hz. Display finish: Anti-reflective. Brightness: 1,000 nits (HDR). Features: AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Dell.com
Return period: January 15, 2024 or 30 days from invoice date. Price match: Yes. Free shipping: Yes. Black Friday price protection? Yes. Membership: Dell Rewards gets up to 3% back in rewards.
💰Price check: $900 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: $300 off LG UltraGear 27 OLED 240Hz at Best Buy
Dell XPS Desktop (8960)
Was: $1,159.99
Now: $959.99 at Dell
"The Dell XPS Desktop (8960) is a gentle evolution of its predecessor, pairing an understated design with the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The result? A supremely powerful, upgradeable desktop tower that can handle it all without begging for your attention." — Zachary Boddy
✅Perfect for: Productivity, homework, and streaming around the house or small office.
❌Avoid if: You want a PC that can handle demanding games.
CPU: 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700. GPU: Intel UHD 770 (integrated). RAM: 16GB DDR5. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. PSU: 460W Launch date: 2023.
👉See at: Dell.com
Return period: January 15, 2024 or 30 days from invoice date. Price match: Yes. Free shipping: Yes. Black Friday price protection? Yes. Membership: Dell Rewards gets up to 3% back in rewards.
💰Price check: $1,190 at Amazon (Core i7-13700, RTX 3050)
🤩Alternative deal: $550 off XPS Desktop (RTX 4070, 2TB SSD) at Dell
Should you sign up for Dell Rewards?
Dell's Rewards program doesn't cost anything to sign up, so it's easy for me to recommend you get a membership. I have one, as do many of my colleagues.
Once you're a member, everything you purchase from Dell earns you points that can go towards other purchases. Dell often has member-only discounts available, and select items have free expedited delivery.
When it comes to Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), Dell Rewards members can get two times as many points until November 27. I'm unsure why the promotion ends a couple of days before the main event, but it's a good opportunity to finish your shopping early.
Dell's Black Friday price protection is in place, so you don't have to worry about buying now and seeing a lower price later. Holiday returns have also been extended, and PCs on sale have automatic free shipping to help out.
Dell isn't the only retailer hosting early Black Friday events, and you can check out my top Black Friday deals at Best Buy for some worthwhile alternatives.
