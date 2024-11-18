This year's early Dell Black Friday deals are better than ever — here's what I'm buying as a PC expert

Dell's Black Friday deals are live, with free shipping and price protection in place.

I've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2016, and every year it seems like the deals start earlier. This year, many major retailers kicked off their deals at the start of November to give you more time to shop. In Dell's case, it's offering extended returns, free shipping, and Black Friday pricing guarantees, with double points for Dell Rewards members.

Considering Dell is home to some of the best laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and accessories reviewed here at Windows Central, it only makes sense that I find the best deals and list them here for easy browsing.

Should you sign up for Dell Rewards?

Dell's Rewards program doesn't cost anything to sign up, so it's easy for me to recommend you get a membership. I have one, as do many of my colleagues.

Once you're a member, everything you purchase from Dell earns you points that can go towards other purchases. Dell often has member-only discounts available, and select items have free expedited delivery.

When it comes to Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), Dell Rewards members can get two times as many points until November 27. I'm unsure why the promotion ends a couple of days before the main event, but it's a good opportunity to finish your shopping early.

Dell's Black Friday price protection is in place, so you don't have to worry about buying now and seeing a lower price later. Holiday returns have also been extended, and PCs on sale have automatic free shipping to help out.

Dell isn't the only retailer hosting early Black Friday events, and you can check out my top Black Friday deals at Best Buy for some worthwhile alternatives.