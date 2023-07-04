Dell declares independence from high prices: Discounts XPS 15 for 4th of July

When hunting deals on the best Windows laptops, you often have to get a PC that's a year old to find a good discount. But that's not the case this 4th of July. Both Best Buy and Dell have deals on the new XPS 15 featuring a 13th Gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPU.

The XPS 15 is a laptop with a premium design. It's Dell's flagship mobile PC that's powerful enough for creative work and gaming while being light enough to take on the go.

Dell XPS 15 | was $2,409 now $1,999 at Dell The latest and greatest XPS 15 laptops offer a truly excellent experience with a gorgeous display, great battery life, and robust performance. Right now, you can grab one for up to $410 off through Dell or at a discount at Best Buy. Price Check: Best Buy from $1,799.99

There are several models of the XPS 15 on sale. The exact one that's best for you depends on your workflow, but a good starting point is the version with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. That model is $410 off right now, bringing its price to $1,999 at Dell.

Best Buy has a few models of the XPS 15 on sale, including one with an Intel Core i7 and an RTX 4050 that's $1,799.99 ($200 off).

In our Dell XPS 15 review, our Rebecca Spear was impressed by its design:

"To say the Dell XPS 15 (9530) has a powerful presence is an understatement. It was clear from the moment I pulled the laptop from the packaging that Dell's sleek design and thin chassis are designed to impress in an understated form of elegance."

Dell XPS 15 specs (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Price: $1,799 (-$410)

Display: 15.6" FHD+ (non-touch)

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB

Spears was also impressed by the performance of the XPS 15:

"It works very well performance-wise and can handle more intensive programs and gaming. In that way, it's more than capable of handling most work tasks and creative software. It has a simplistic design that still manages to impress, while the beautiful OLED display shows off hues and tones to a crisp and vibrant degree. Overall, it's a great choice for a work or personal laptop."

The review breaks down all of the pros and cons of the PC, so it's worth browsing through before deciding if the XPS 15 is right for you.

If you prefer a smaller PC, you can check out the ongoing deal on the Dell XPS 13 Plus. That laptop has a futuristic design and is currently up to $750 off. Our collection of early Prime Day deals also includes a growing list of discounted laptops from Microsoft, Acer, HP, Razer, and other manufacturers.