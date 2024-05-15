This Dell XPS 13 deal stands out in a sea of seasonal discounts

Dell just kicked off its seasonal tech event, which slashes hundreds of dollars of the price of XPS, Inspiron, and Alienware PCs. But what may get lost in the shuffle is a lovely clearance sale on the classic XPS 13. The XPS 13 is down to $599 right now, thanks to a clearance sale. That discount saves you an additional $200 off the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Those are admittedly modest specs, but they're more than enough for everyday computing.

Dell XPS 13 (9315) | was $799 now $599 at Dell This laptop stands as the pinnacle of the classic XPS design. It's sleek, dependable, and builds on years of Dell making many of the best laptops on the market. While this discounted model has entry-level specs when compared to more expensive XPS 13 models, it's an excellent laptop that can zip through productivity work. If you need more powerful specs, you can upgrade to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 for an additional $100 or double the RAM to 16GB for an additional $200.

What's in a name?

Dell's naming convention for the XPS lineup can be a tad confusing. The company transitioned from its classic XPS 13 design to the new XPS 13 recently, and along the way Dell sold the XPS 13 and XPS 13 Plus side-by-side for a while. As a result, searching for an XPS 13 online may show you a "classic" XPS 13 with a 12th Gen Intel CPU, an XPS 13 Plus, or a "new" XPS 13 with an Intel Core Ultra processor.

At the end of the day, it may not matter much if Dell's naming structure overlaps a bit. All versions of the XPS 13 are solid laptops. I just suggest taking a few extra minutes to make sure you get the one you want the most and that fits your workflow. Dell has also made things a bit easier by making the XPS 13 Plus unavailable through its website.

Pinaccle of classic XPS design

Dell refined its XPS 13 design for years before revamping the laptop. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

While I personally prefer the look of the refreshed XPS 13, many like the classic XPS 13 design, which is what you'll get in the discounted laptop featured here. The classic XPS 13 has thin bezels, a 13.4-inch screen (FHD+ in this case), and a traditional keyboard layout. Below the spaced-out keyboard is a large trackpad that spans a full key wider than the XPS 13's spacebar.

I've called the laptop the "pinnacle of Dell's XPS 13 vision" before, and that continues to hold true. As we move onto newer generations of processors, the 12th Gen Intel Core CPU in this XPS 13 will start showing its age, but that's not the case yet. This XPS 13 can handle everyday computing and a range of workflows, as long as you understand where it falls when it comes to specs.

The future of XPS laptops

A recently leaked roadmap shows Dell's plan for the XPS family of laptops through 2027. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Recently, we've seen renders of Dell's upcoming Snapdragon X Elite laptops. A larger leak showed Dell's entire roadmap for the XPS lineup. According to the roadmap, Dell has plans for XPS laptops running Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Elite processors as well as models with Intel chips inside. The leak details plans for the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16. By the looks of things, the XPS 15 will be phased out by the start of 2025, likely in favor of the XPS 14 and XPS 16.

Leaked plans are always subject to change, but the future of the XPS lineup looks interesting. We may soon see a shakeup that allures customers away from the Intel chips that have powered the XPS 13 and other XPS laptops for years.