Plan on buying a Copilot+ PC? You need to check out this deal at Best Buy first.

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge was one of the world's first Copilot+ PCs to be announced on May 20, 2024, and it's now available to buy. If you missed out on the preorder deal that came with a free TV, you can still get something in return when you buy after launch.

Most major laptop makers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Surface, and, of course, Samsung, have great Copilot+ PCs, but the Galaxy Book4 Edge is particularly enticing for those who want a crisp AMOLED display, strong performance and efficiency, and baked-in Galaxy AI features that complement other Galaxy hardware.

While we're still in the early release days for Copilot+ PCs and thus can't expect major price cuts, Best Buy has added a $150 e-Gift Card to both 14- and 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge models. Prices start at about $1,350 for the smaller laptop or about $1,450 for the larger PC. If you plan on buying a Copilot+ laptop anyway, why not get some money back and use it to pick up some accessories?

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge + $150 Gift Card | From $1,350 at Best Buy The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, with up to Qualcomm's top-tier X Elite (X1E-84) chip. Best Buy adds a free $150 e-Gift Card to every purchase for you to use on accessories or anything else.

✅Perfect for: Any Windows PC users who want to try out Snapdragon X Elite and Copilot+ features. Also great for those in the Galaxy ecosystem thanks to Galaxy AI. ❌Avoid it if: You don't want to use Windows on ARM or you want a gaming PC.



💰Price check: From $1,350 at Samsung + up to $500 trade-in credit



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is perfect for those already in the Galaxy ecosystem

Samsung's 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is part of what Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino calls a "Great Reset" in the PC industry, as Qualcomm and Microsoft have come together to deliver next-gen AI experiences through ARM64 and Copilot+. The new Windows on ARM laptops are shaping up to be some of the best laptops of the year thanks to strong performance and efficiency.

There are a lot of great Copilot+ PCs on the market already, but the Galaxy Book4 Edge is no doubt the best option for anyone who is already invested in the Galaxy ecosystem. That's all thanks to Galaxy AI, which aims to streamline AI tools across Galaxy laptops, tablets, and phones.

Galaxy AI allows you to connect your phone to your laptop to access extra AI tools like Circle to Search on a larger screen, but it also works the other way. You can use Copilot voice control to do things like set reminders and send texts on your phone without actually touching it. It's the same idea as Apple Intelligence, but it's available now.

Galaxy AI is joined by Copilot+ to bring even more AI upgrades. Tools like Live Caption allow you to translate video and audio in real time, advanced Windows Studio Effects can further improve your picture, and Cocreator allows you to create images and text locally. Auto Super Resolution is especially important for those who want to do some gaming on their laptop, and, of course, the controversial Windows Recall is expected to arrive after a delay to work out the privacy concerns.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is as much a looker as it is smart

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Galaxy AI in use (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the only Copilot+ PCs to offer the top-tier Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 chip with 12 cores, a 3.8GHz multithread frequency, 4.2GHz dual-core CPU boost, and 4.6 TFLOPs of power from the integrated Adreno GPU. Like all Snapdragon X chips, it has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS of power to handle local AI acceleration.

The X1E-84 is only available in the 16-inch model, with the 14-inch model falling back to the mid-tier X1E-80 System-on-Chip (SoC). Both units come with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and either a 512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. We're still in the process of testing performance, but early hands-on impressions are very positive, with tons of power and strong battery life.

Like most of Samsung's laptops, the Book4 Edge is super thin and light despite an aluminum chassis. Even the 16-inch model measures less than a half-inch thin. Both sizes of the laptop come with a quad-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos tuning, as well as a 1080p webcam above the display. The keyboard on the 16-inch model includes a number pad for easier productivity, and both sizes have large touchpads.

Samsung didn't skimp on the display, which is no surprise considering it makes its own hardware. Both the 14- and 16-inch models have an AMOLED touchscreen with a 2880x1800 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz variable refresh rate, perfect DCI-P3 color reproduction (important for design and creative work), and up to 500 nits brightness with HDR enabled.

All things considered, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the most exciting new Copilot+ PCs to enter the market. The recent release means you won't likely see any major discounts for a while, so any money back is a huge bonus. My recommendation? Take the $150 Best Buy e-Gift Card and pick up some great laptop accessories to complement your new AI PC.