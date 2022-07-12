Get yourself a Microsoft Surface Duo for $400 this Amazon Prime Day

Microsoft's first-generation Surface Duo is on sale for just $400 today for Amazon Prime Day! (opens in new tab)Considering it originally launched for $1,399, that's a $1000 saving! Surface Duo is Microsoft's first Android smartphone, featuring two 5.6-inch displays, an 11MP conferencing camera, a built-in fingerprint reader, all housed in a super thin chassis.

When Surface Duo launched, it did so in a rough state. However, in 2022, Microsoft has fixed all of the software issues that plagued it at launch, meaning it's now an excellent buy especially at $400. It has a Snapdragon 855 on the inside, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It also comes with a bumper case in the box!

Microsoft's first Android phone features two 5.6-inch screens joined together by a unique 360-degree hinge mechanism, paired with a Snapdragon 855 and 6GB RAM under the hood to power everything.

Additionally, Surface Duo will be getting the Android 12L update later this year, which will further enhance the Surface Duo experience with more features and enhancements. Surface Duo feels like a product from the future with how thin and light it is, even though it packs two whole screens. Don't pass up this deal!

