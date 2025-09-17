A look at the Krayzor dual-screen gaming laptop, which is available for less than $1,000.

Gaming laptops continue to evolve, providing improved cooling, better displays, more powerful performance hardware, and more useful user features.

As laptops change, some interesting models that live outside of general expectations tend to pop up. The latest (via PCWorld) comes from a Kickstarter campaign started by the Shenzen Longgang Manyunke Electronics company, located in Hong Kong.

The Krayzor "dual-screen beast" is certainly something to behold. It's a chunky notebook featuring a main 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Krayzor says the screen hits 99% DCI-P3 color reproduction and has a 1ms response time.

The primary display is joined by a secondary 12.3-inch touchscreen with a 1920x720 resolution installed just below the hinges.

Like the dual-screen ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo, which debuted in 2020 and was refreshed up until 2023, the Krayzor laptop's secondary display only takes up half of the base of the laptop, leaving room for a keyboard and touchpad.

The keyboard noticeably makes use of mechanical switches and large keycaps, which are hot-swappable and have customizable RGB lighting underneath. Don't like the switches that come with the laptop? Change them anytime.

The touchpad is quite tiny and located off to the right of the keys, but it includes three dials for brightness and volume control. Everything else is essentially screens and performance hardware.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An upgradeable GPU ... in a laptop?

Speaking of power, Krayzor offers a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU with 14 cores and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM. While the CPU isn't replaceable, Krayzor has designed the laptop with an upgradeable GPU.

Having a laptop GPU that can be swapped out is rare, but the MXM standard Krayzor employs should make for relatively easy swaps, at least as long as you aren't afraid to get inside your PC or know where to source a replacement card.

A look at Krayzor's modular laptop GPU design that should allow you to upgrade your card in the future. (Image credit: Krayzor (Kickstarter))

The performance hardware is kept cool by a three-fan setup, and all hot air is exhausted out the back of the PC. Everything runs on an 80Wh battery, and Krayzor includes a 140W AC adapter for charging.

As for ports, the selection is relatively old, just like the CPU. You get RJ45 LAN (no word on the speed), HDMI, a couple of USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 2.0, one USB-C (again, no details about speed), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are both on board to handle wireless connectivity.

This price is the most shocking part of the Krayzor gaming laptop

Dual-screen gaming on the Yoga Book 9i went better than I expected, but it's certainly not made to be a gaming PC. (Image credit: Future)

While I've had plenty of experience with gaming laptops over the years spent at Windows Central, I've more recently been very interested in the emerging world of dual-screen laptops.

I went so far as to test out the gaming experience on Lenovo's dual-screen Yoga Book 9i, a laptop certainly created for a life outside of PC gaming.

The Yoga Book 9i, which generally starts somewhere around $2,000, did a decent job of handling games thanks to its integrated Intel Arc graphics. However, it came nowhere close to a gaming laptop's abilities.

The ASUS Zenbook Duo, which I actually prefer over the Yoga Book 9i, is a much more affordable option, with models usually starting at about $1,600. While it does offer two full-size 14-inch displays, it lacks a discrete GPU.

Krayzor's dual-screen gaming laptop, then, has both of those non-gaming PCs beat when it comes to pricing. This is where I start to get suspicious. Especially considering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo cost thousands of dollars when it was new.

For just $851 (or HK$ 6,632), you can pick up a model with the 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, dual displays, and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. This model doesn't immediately come with RAM or storage, but you can add that at checkout.

This is where I start to get suspicious.

A kit with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD adds $109 to the total, coming out at $960. That seems like a crazy deal.

Double both memory and storage, and you're looking at $259 on top of the $851 for a total of $1,110. That's still not bad, and you can always avoid the added costs by supplying your own RAM and SSD after purchase.

So far, the Kickstarter campaign has 37 total backers who have pledged approximately $HK 281,408, crushing the Kickstarter goal of $HK 5,000. And that's with roughly two weeks left until the campaign closes.

Will backers actually receive these laptops, expected to ship in December 2025? That remains to be seen. I certainly hope they do, as I'm incredibly interested in what this PC can actually do in the wild.