Lenovo offering up to 59% off these incredible ThinkPad and Legion laptops

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) Price: $1,767.99 (-$1,841.01)

Display: 14-inch, 1920x1200, 60Hz, touch, anti-glare

Processor: Intel Core i7-1270P vPro

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Memory: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon line of laptops counts among the most legendary business machines of all time, and some of its most recent models are heavily discounted right now. Both Gen 10 and Gen 11 devices are seeing great savings, but Gen 10 is particularly affordable at the moment. Right now, you can get a flagship 14-inch enterprise-grade laptop for over half off!

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon features a durable, rugged design with a crisp anti-glare touch display, a 180-degrees hinge, Lenovo's signature TrackPoint, and still very respectable 12th Gen Intel Core processors. There's a reason these laptops are so beloved by companies, but they're also just fantastic devices for everyone. The only reason these laptops aren't regularly recommended for everyday people is because these enterprise-focused laptops tend to be quite expensive.

This Memorial Day weekend, that's no longer the case. Last year's X1 Carbon is up to 59% off, which means a staggering discount of $1,841.01 that you no longer have to pay to secure this excellent laptop. That nets you a powerful P-Series (not the efficiency focused U-Series) Intel Core i7 and 32GB of high-speed RAM, ensuring this laptop can keep up with practically everything you throw at it.

You can also save a decent splash of cash on the latest Gen 11 version of the X1 Carbon, although its specs aren't quite as alluring as the more heavily discounted last-gen versions.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) | $2,609 $1,591.39 at Lenovo Need something a little more recent and affordable? The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon discounted here features a 13th Gen Core i5 versus a last-gen Core i7 and 16GB of RAM versus 32GB, but you're also shaving off nearly $200 more.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) Price: $2,268.49 (-$1,450.41)

Display: 14-inch, 1920x1080, 60Hz, touch, anti-glare

Processor: Intel Core i7-1365U

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Memory: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon line is all about rugged design and quiet performance, but the adjacent ThinkPad X1 Yoga line of laptops is all about portability and versatility. Here, you're getting the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 focused on efficiency, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, and a 360-degrees hinge that means your compact laptop can become a large-screen tablet at any moment.

Oh, and it includes a stylus pen that is stored inside the laptop, providing more versatility with its bright and crisp touch screen display. There's a lot to love about this laptop, and it could be yours today.

This laptop still features a premium design and enterprise-focused features (and even has Lenovo's TrackPoint), but it's definitely a little more sleek than its more traditional Carbon siblings. Right now, you can also nab the latest model for nearly $1,500 off, making it a still-premium but far more affordable laptop. You can read our review of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) for our thoughts on this laptop line.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) | $3,719 $2,268.49 at Lenovo The ThinkPad X1 Yoga brings a 360-degrees hinge, an integrated stylus, and a premium, versatile design that's perfectly suited to both business and pleasure. Right now, it's well over $1,000 off.

ThinkBook 13x (Gen 2) Price: $875 (-$1,284)

Display: 13.3-inch, 2560x1600, anti-glare, non-touch

Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Memory: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4

Ultimate portability with a premium and compact design — That's the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x (Gen 2). This isn't the most powerful or flashiest laptop, but it's slim, lightweight, and still packs enough high-end specs to tear through the work day with ease. Normally you have to pay a hefty sum to acquire this level of portability, but the ThinkBook 13x is enjoying an astonishingly high discount that brings a $2,000 laptop below the $1,000 mark.

With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this laptop is guaranteed to run smooth, and its high-resolution display looks great with Windows 11, even with this non-touch model. This incredibly thin and compact aluminum design doesn't provide a ton of space for ports, but Lenovo still included two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports to ensure you're not short on connectivity power, even if you may need to pull out the dongles at times.

For a limited time, pick up this laptop for just $875, genuinely making it one of the best deals I've seen this Memorial Day. This laptop has no major shortcomings, and is 100% punching above practically every other thin-and-light ultrabook in this price range.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x (Gen 2) | $2,159 $875 at Lenovo One of the most impressive values of this Memorial Day, the ThinkBook 13x gives you incredible portability for well under $1,000, and it still boasts impressive power with last-gen specs.

Legion 5 (Gen 7) Price: $1,310.99 (-$949)

Display: 15.6-inch, 1920x1080, 165Hz, anti-glare

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Memory: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB PCIe

One of the more surprising companies on our best gaming laptops list is Lenovo, which continues to offer stellar value year after year with its Legion line of devices. Right now, last years Legion 5 mid-range gaming laptop is enjoying a substantial discount with very respectable spec, with nearly $1,000 shaved off the top.

This Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped with a solid AMD Ryzen 7 processor and the still-incredible NVIDIA RTX 3070ti, which provides more than enough power to take advantage of the laptop's 165Hz FHD display. This is an excellent option for anyone in the market for a great performing gaming laptop that doesn't break the bank, and it comes with 2TB of high-speed SSD storage to ensure you don't run out of space for your games.

The newer Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) is a more impressive device in a variety of ways (and is also enjoying some modest price cuts right now), but it can't quite compete with the sheer value of this massively discounted Legion 5 (Gen 7). You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Lenovo Legion 5 (Gen 7) | $2,259.99 $1,310.99 at Lenovo The Legion series of gaming laptops offers great value for the specs you get, and the Legion 5 is currently even more affordable thanks to a hefty Memorial Day discount on last year's model.

