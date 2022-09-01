Lenovo's refreshed ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) gets a serious buff with AMD Ryzen 6000 H-series CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU

What you need to know

Lenovo has announced the updated ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) at IFA 2022.

It features AMD's Ryzen 6000 H-series mobile CPUs, up to a NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 16-inch 2.5K display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR 400, and Dolby Vision.

It's available starting today in select markets, with prices starting at $2,379.

Lenovo has unwrapped its refreshed ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) today at IFA 2022. Like the previous generations, the latest model is meant to accommodate creators and designers who need performance above and beyond the average laptop.

The ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) has been updated with AMD's Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, including up to the octa-core Ryzen 9 6900HX. It's joined by up to 32GB of soldered LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM, 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage (with two M.2 slots for upgrades), and NVIDIA's RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB of VRAM. It's powered by the same 71Wh battery we saw in the Gen 2 model.

The display remains the same 16-inch size with 16:10 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution, but the Gen 3 models have a bunch more features. The "basic" version offers 400 nits brightness, anti-glare finish, 100% sRGB color, 60Hz refresh rate, X-Rite Pantone color calibration, Dolby Vision, and a smart sense panel with ambient light sensor to automatically adjust brightness and backlight.

There's also now a version with 500 nits brightness, HDR 400, 165Hz refresh rate, and otherwise similar specs. Both screens are certified for TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and TÜV Eyesafe. Above the display you can get either an FHD camera or FHD with IR hybrid setup, affording extra security. All webcams come with a shutter. Rounding out security options are a TPM 2.0 chip, fingerprint reader, and Kensington Nano lock slot.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) OS Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400 Soldered, dual-channel Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop (6GB) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Two M.2 slots, upgradeable Display 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare, 100% sRGB 2560x1600 (QHD+), 400 nits, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, X-Rite Pantone calibration, smart sense panel 2560x1600 (QHD+), 500 nits, 165Hz, Dolby Vision, X-Rite Pantone calibration, smart sense panel, HDR 400 Ports USB4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio Audio Dual 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos, Smart AMP Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera FHD, FHD + IR hybrid, shutter Security TPM 2.0, Kensington Nano slot, fingerprint reader, camera shutter, IR camera (optional) Battery 71Wh Dimensions 14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches (356mm x 252mm x 16.3-19.9mm) Weight From 4.39 pounds (1.99kg) Color Mineral Grey Material Aluminum Availability Immediately Price From $2,379

Because this is an AMD platform there's no Thunderbolt 4, but you do get one USB4 port, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI, an SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio. HDMI, both USB-A, and the proprietary Lenovo charging port are located along the back edge for easier cable management.

Wi-Fi 6 is on board for wireless connectivity, as is Bluetooth 5.2 for your accessories. Rounding things out are dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) is available today in select regions starting at $2,379. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Lenovo laptops to see how it compares.