Lenovo's Legion laptop deals look lovely, and they can save you over $650 on a gaming PC with an RTX 4090

Lenovo's Legion laptop lineup delivers solid value for money when at full price, but the mid-range family of portable PCs is more of a bargain right now thanks to a series of sales. You can get a Lenovo Legion Pro 5i or Lenovo Legion Pro 7i at a big discount through B&H. Lenovo also has some deals on other variations of the same laptops.

The Legion Pro 5i model on sale at B&H pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. The deal saves you $500, bringing the price down to $1,569.99. That price stacks up favorably when compared to the list price for an identical model on Lenovo's website. The same specs would normally cost $1,994 through Lenovo.

It's worth noting that Lenovo has a doorbuster deal on a Legion Pro 5i that saves you 27%. That model, which costs $1,069.99, has an Intel Core i5, an RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo Pro 7i (Gen 8) | was $3,299.99 now $2,649 at B&H Powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, the Lenovo Pro 7i can handle the best PC games on the go. Right now, you can get it for over $650 off. Price check: $2,299.99 at Lenovo

The Legion Pro 7i is the largest sibling of the Legion lineup. It features powerful internals and its high-end model is the one that's discounted through B&H. The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. It also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Following its $650.99 discount, that version costs $2,649.

Our Zachary Boddy spent time with the smaller of today's discounted laptops. In his Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review he said:

"I really like the latest Lenovo Legion Pro 5i. The improvements to the design, the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA, an attractive price point, and a roomy display make this a genuinely great premium mid-range gaming laptop. It's not the fanciest or most powerful, but it can play all the best PC games with few issues. For those not wanting to splash the cash on an exorbitant high-end gaming laptop, I strongly urge you to consider this one."

There are some downsides to the device, including less than impressive battery life and a weak camera and speaker setup. Those aren't dealbreakers though, as long as you know what you're getting. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is a portable gaming PC that can handle the best PC games, you just may need to stay near a power outlet than expect to game all day while commuting or away from your desk.