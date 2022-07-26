Microsoft Surface Pen discounted to its lowest price ever

Microsoft's Surface Pen is a handy little accessory that allows you to interact with the best Surface PCs in a variety of ways. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and an eraser on the back, the Surface Pen is one of the best pens for drawing. It can also be used for presentations, thanks to its programmable buttons. Normally, the Surface Pen is an expensive accessory, coming in at $100, but right now, you can order one for $42 through Amazon.

You can use the Surface Pen with a range of devices, including Surface Pro, Surface Go, and Surface Laptop devices. Some features, such as haptic feedback, require newer hardware, like the Surface Slim Pen 2 paired with a Surface Pro 8. But if you just use your stylus for drawing or interacting with your device, the older Surface Pen should do just fine.

The Surface Pen is available in a variety of colors, including blue, red, and silver. You can match it with other accessories, like the Surface Arc Mouse or a Type Cover.

While the Surface Pen is designed with Surface devices in mind, it can work with some other devices. It's powered by N-trig technology, which opens it up to a range of hardware.

If you order a Surface Pen, make sure to pick up some AAAA batteries. The Surface Pen is not rechargeable. You may also want to consider some replacement nibs for the pen, as the tip can wear down over time.

The current discount on the Surface Pen drops its price below or near the cost of most of the best Surface Pen and Surface Slim Pen alternatives.