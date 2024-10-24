"One of the best" OLED laptops we have ever reviewed is now perfectly priced, thanks to this awesome early Black Friday sale

It's rare for a laptop to receive a perfect score from our experts. It's even rarer to see a 5/5 laptop get better since its launch. But that's exactly what's happened with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. The flexible PC still has the excellent display and impressive Snapdragon X Elite it debuted with, but it now has more native apps. Developers have raced to jump on the Windows on Arm hype train, giving owners of Copilot+ PCs better app performance. On top of having more native apps, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is at a better price, at least for now. An early Black Friday deal slashes the price of the laptop by $200, bringing it down to $999.99.

A near-perfect Windows laptop

Copilot+ PCs burst onto the laptop scene this year, giving people their first chance to use Windows on Arm laptops that are truly exceptional. Powered by Snapdragon X processors, Copilot+ PCs offer excellent performance and battery life. Among the best Copilot+ PCs is Lenovo's flexible PC with a Snapdragon X Elite and a 3K OLED screen. That laptop earned a rare perfect score in our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review. Now, you can get that impressive PC at a $200 discount.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9) • Display: 14.5-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K (2,944 x 1,840) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision HDR support, touch support

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-78-100, 12 cores, up to 3.4GHz)

• GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

• NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS)

• RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X @ 8,448MHz

• Storage: 512GB NVMe M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD

• Battery: 70Whr, 65W Rapid Charge Express

• Dimensions: 325 x 225.15 x ~12.9mm (12.79 x 8.86 x ~0.51in)

• Weight: 2.82lbs (1.28kg)

One benefit of Copilot+ PCs like the Yoga Slim 7x is that you can get a laptop with a refined design and an exciting new processor. The latest Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon X Elite takes lessons from eight (!) previous generations of laptops from the lineup and combines them with the Snapdragon X Elite.

The Yoga Slim 7x weighs just 2.82 lbs (1.28kg), but it still has MIL-STD 810H durability certifications. The aluminum chassis of the laptop houses four 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 14.5-inch screen. That OLED display covers 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB color. It also has Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certifications as well as X-Rite factory calibration.

Reaching up to 1,000 nits of brightness and having a 90Hz refresh rate, the screen is excellent for productivity and enjoying media.

In their review of the Yoga Slim 7x, our Zachary Boddy had to remind themself that they were reviewing the device:

"The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9) fulfills all of my needs for a compact and portable Windows laptop and does so for significantly less than $1,500. I enjoyed using this laptop so much that at times I almost forgot I was reviewing it. My initial impressions were easily matched and exceeded during my full review term, too, with the Yoga Slim 7x redefining for me what a Windows on ARM device can accomplish. Even among the new generation of WoA laptops, though, the Yoga Slim 7x stands out."

When they reviewed the Yoga Slim 7x, the PC was priced at $1,199. Today, the PC is just as good on the hardware side of things, and even better on the software side of things since more developers have made native Windows on Arm apps. That makes the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x an excellent bargain at $999.99.