Samsung hops on the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 train with Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

What you need to know

Samsung just unveiled its Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, which is among the first laptops to run on an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor.

The convertible PC promises up to 47 TOPS of performance for AI tasks.

This is the first laptop from Samsung's Galaxy Book5 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is now available for preorder with a starting price of $1,699.99 and should start shipping on September 24, 2024.

The new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips promise up to 47 TOPS of performance for AI tasks, such as generating images and Windows Studio Effects. An increasing number of apps utilize NPU capabilities, so the 47 TOPS promised by the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors should become more useful over time.

The screen of the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can flip around into different modes. That display is an AMOLED 2X panel with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with an S Pen, which comes in the box of the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360.

“The latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) coupled with Samsung’s cutting-edge PC solutions creates the ultimate computing experience, optimized to seamlessly deliver the absolute best of what AI can enable,” said Intel's David Feng, who is the company's vice president & general manager of client computing group. “Our long-standing partnership with Samsung makes it possible to revolutionize productivity, creativity and connectivity and provide users with the tools they need to bring their ambitions to life.”

Thanks to Samsung's partnership with Microsoft, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can connect to your phone deeply, including mirroring your phone's display on your PC. A big benefit of purchasing a Samsung laptop is that it gets you into the Samsung ecosystem. When paired with a Samsung smartphone and tablet, Samsung laptops provide the most seamless and connected ecosystem across devices outside of Apple.

Samsung also packed in some other handy features, some of which were first popularized in the company's mobile phones. Samsung highlighted the tools in its post announcing the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360:

Stop searching and start finding with AI-powered results from Circle to Search with Google.

Save time typing and correcting with Chat Assist, enhancing conversations through suggested replies, translation support and more.

Break down language barriers with Live Translate across voice calls, messages and live conversations.

Quickly and easily convert recorded meetings to written notes and summaries with Transcript Assist.

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Ultra has earned high marks in reviews. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra went toe-to-toe with the best laptops and is one of the best laptops with a number pad. The Galaxy Book4 Edge earned a spot on our collection of the best Copilot+ PCs. As the first in the new generation of Galaxy Book PCs, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 has some big shoes to fill, but its specs and design look up to the task. We'll now have to see how it stands up in the real world after it launches later this month.

