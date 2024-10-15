Samsung's MacBook Pro killer is now half the price of its Apple rival, giving you an 2.8K AMOLED display and a Snapdragon X Elite at a massive discount

Samsung receives a lot of love and attention for its smartphones, but the tech giant also makes flagship laptops that go toe-to-toe with any PC around. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a flagship laptop with a premium finish and feature set, including a 2.8K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. A massive deal on the Galaxy Book4 Edge gets you a high-end laptop at mid-range prices.

Now is an excellent time to purchase a Samsun Galaxy Book4 Edge. The laptop is still new, but it is $550 off. That's an incredible savings on one of the best Copilot+ PCs.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: MacBook Pro Killer?

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is a premium PC with an impressive specs sheet. Front and center stands a 2.8K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz that can reach 500 nits of brightness. That screen supports Variable Refresh Rate and covers 120% DCI-P3. The screen is so pretty that you may want to reach out and touch it, which is fine since the display supports touch.

The Snapdragon X Elite powering the Galaxy Book4 Edge is powerful and efficient. It's a newer chip that's arguably the first great Arm processor for Windows PCs. Microsoft also improved the Windows 11 on Arm experience with its Prism emulation technology.

I always find it odd that port selection seems to go down when laptop prices go up, but that's not the case with the Galaxy Book4 Edge. The laptop has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack

On top of being one of the best Windows laptops, the Galaxy Book4 Edge competes with Apple's MacBook Pro. The Galaxy ecosystem connects your phone and PC at a level rarely seen when using a Windows computer. If you've ever been jealous of how close an iPhone and a MacBook are, Samsung's ecosystem is worth a look. That's especially true if you already have a flagship phone from Samsung, such as the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is easy to recommend at $799.99. The laptop is usually a bit pricey, especially when there are other solid Copilot+ PCs available. But a $550 discount on the Galaxy Book4 Edge helps it compete with any laptop on the market.

