Samsung's MacBook Pro killer is now half the price of its Apple rival, giving you an 2.8K AMOLED display and a Snapdragon X Elite at a massive discount
One of the best laptops is now down to its best price ever.
Samsung receives a lot of love and attention for its smartphones, but the tech giant also makes flagship laptops that go toe-to-toe with any PC around. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a flagship laptop with a premium finish and feature set, including a 2.8K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. A massive deal on the Galaxy Book4 Edge gets you a high-end laptop at mid-range prices.
Now is an excellent time to purchase a Samsun Galaxy Book4 Edge. The laptop is still new, but it is $550 off. That's an incredible savings on one of the best Copilot+ PCs.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge | was $1,349.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
This premium laptop is powered by a new Snapdragon X Elite processor, which helps deliver quick performance while sipping battery. A 2.8K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate shows off anything you place on your screen, especially since the screen can reach 500 nits of brightness.
The Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the best Windows laptops. Its current discount puts it in the price range of mid-tier PCs, making the Galaxy Book4 Edge an easy choice.
👀See at: Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Those who want a premium laptop with an excellent display, speakers, and finish.
❌Avoid if: You need to use applications that are not compatible with Windows 11 on Arm
💰Price check: $799.99 at Samsung
🔍Alternative deal: Galaxy Book4 Edge (16-inch) for $1,149.99 at Samsung
🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy sells top-of-the-line products while providing excellent customer support, price match guarantees, and a 15-day return window. In addition, by signing up for the retailer's My Best Buy Membership program (which includes a free tier), you will gain extra perks for their services, including extended return windows of up to 60 days, more customer service options, exclusive access to special discount deals and promotions, free two-shipping, and more.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Elite, device only) | $1,199.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 📺LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $899.99 at Amazon (Save $600!)
- 🎮Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $74.99 at Amazon (Save $62!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar for TVs & Monitors | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $55!)
- 💻Dell G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070) | $1,299.99 at Dell (Save $450!)
- 🎧Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC | $249.95 at Amazon (Save $150!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $949.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: MacBook Pro Killer?
Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is a premium PC with an impressive specs sheet. Front and center stands a 2.8K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz that can reach 500 nits of brightness. That screen supports Variable Refresh Rate and covers 120% DCI-P3. The screen is so pretty that you may want to reach out and touch it, which is fine since the display supports touch.
The Snapdragon X Elite powering the Galaxy Book4 Edge is powerful and efficient. It's a newer chip that's arguably the first great Arm processor for Windows PCs. Microsoft also improved the Windows 11 on Arm experience with its Prism emulation technology.
I always find it odd that port selection seems to go down when laptop prices go up, but that's not the case with the Galaxy Book4 Edge. The laptop has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack
On top of being one of the best Windows laptops, the Galaxy Book4 Edge competes with Apple's MacBook Pro. The Galaxy ecosystem connects your phone and PC at a level rarely seen when using a Windows computer. If you've ever been jealous of how close an iPhone and a MacBook are, Samsung's ecosystem is worth a look. That's especially true if you already have a flagship phone from Samsung, such as the Galaxy S24.
The Galaxy Book4 Edge is easy to recommend at $799.99. The laptop is usually a bit pricey, especially when there are other solid Copilot+ PCs available. But a $550 discount on the Galaxy Book4 Edge helps it compete with any laptop on the market.
More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals
We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:
- Xbox controller deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Xbox SSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming headset deals: Walmart | Dell | Target | Best Buy | Amazon
- MicroSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming handheld deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Copilot+ AI laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Monitor deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Mini PC deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming keyboard deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
- Gaming mice deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.