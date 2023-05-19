Surprise! Lenovo slashes over $1,000 off its Legion 7 AMD gaming laptop

There are plenty of different gaming laptops out there, but some of our favorites are Lenovo's Legion devices. Sporting sleek designs, impressive specs, and competitive price tags, they've got everything a gamer could want. One of the manufacturer's top options is the Gen 7 version of the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 7, and thanks to a sweet deal, you can currently pick one up for just $1,799.99 (down from $2,859.99). That's a huge $1,059.99 off, which is an incredible 37% discount.

Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 7) | $2,859.99 $1,799.99 at Lenovo Equipped with a Ryzen 9 6900HX, a Radeon RX 6850M XT, a gorgeous 16-inch 500-nit WQXGA display, and more, this Lenovo Legion looks as good as it performs. Get it now and you'll save over $1,000.

The model of the Lenovo Legion 7 on sale is the AMD version, as the clamshell is equipped with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. These are some of the most powerful pieces of Team Red hardware you can find in a gaming laptop right now, with the former offering beastly performance comparable to Intel's i9-12900H and the latter going toe-to-toe with NVIDIA's mighty RTX 3080 (sadly, its raytracing performance is much worse, but most people can live without it). You can also look forward to 32GB of speedy 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a whopping 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Lenovo Legion 7 Specs Price: $1,799.99 (down from $2,859.99)

Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS anti-glare,165Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, HDR400, 500 nits

CPU: Ryzen 9 6900HX

GPU: Radeon RX 6850M XT

RAM: 32GB 4800MHz DDR5

Storage: 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Ports: 4x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, 1x 3.5mm audio

The clamshell features a beautiful 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS anti-glare screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 100% sRGB color gamut, HDR400, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Whether you're looking to game competitively or enjoy the latest-and-greatest titles at max settings, this display will serve you well.

Design-wise, the Legion 7 is smooth and sleek, and very inch of it is covered in ports. In total, you get four USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio slot. There's RGB as well, including keyboard backlighting and a few accent lights around the device's chassis.

At the end of the day, this isn't just one of Lenovo's best laptops. It's simply one of the best gaming laptops in general. If you're in need of one, we highly recommend snagging the Legion while it's over $1,000 off.