The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is "within reach of a perfect laptop design," and you can grab it for an incredible price right now

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 may have a long and confusing name, but there's nothing confusing about its current discount. Right now, you can get the highly reviewed convertible laptop for $800 off. That deal brings the price of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 to $849.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6501593&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-book2-pro-360-2-in-1-15-6-amoled-touch-screen-laptop-intel-12th-gen-evo-core-i7-16gb-ddr5-memory-1tb-ssd-silver%2F6501593.p%3FskuId%3D6501593%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,649.99 now $849.99 at Samsung This laptop has a gorgeous AMOLED display, a thin body, and is almost half price right now. This model runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 review highlights:

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The laptop earned a 4.5 out of 5 and high praise in our Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 review.

The laptop earned heaps of praise, but nothing received more than the AMOLED screen of the Galaxy Book Pro2 360:

"If there is one big selling point of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, it is Samsung's famed AMOLED display technology. While AMOLED is common in TVs and now smartphones, it is unusual in laptops. Samsung has experimented in the past with Super AMOLED (sAMOLED) in its 2018 Galaxy Book2, and QLED in Galaxy Book Flex, but used standard TFT in its recent Galaxy Book S.

AMOLED lives up to the hype. In our tests, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 delivers exceptional color representation with 100% sRGB, 85% AdobeRGB, and 96% DCI-P3 – all of which are way above average for this laptop class."

While the display is impressive, it does tow the line when it comes to resolution. It is only a 1920 x 1080 panel. Even a nice AMOLED display shows some pixels when it's 15.6 inches. "It is not bad, but a "2K" resolution at 1440p would have been an excellent middle ground," said Rubino. "As a plus, the full HD does help increase graphics performance and extend battery life."

Rubino also praised the PC's inking, light weight, performance, battery life, and improved webcam. The laptop did get criticized for its speakers, aspect ratio, and FHD resolution, but those only cost the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 half a star.

"Samsung has created not only a great-looking laptop with some notable features like fanless mode, but it does so at a highly competitive price, making it an easy laptop to recommend," concluded Rubino. And that comment about the price was before the current discount.

Samsung ecosystem

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Every once in a while, I admit that I'm jealous of the Apple ecosystem. So many of Apple's services and apps extend seamlessly across devices. While Windows has some of that functionality, manufacturers can fill in the gaps. I'd argue that no company does a better job of connecting a PC to a mobile ecosystem than Samsung.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes with 28 of Samsung's apps included. While that may sound like a lot, Rubino's review emphasizes that it would be a "disservice" to call those apps bloatware. Samsung has a large collection of apps that enhance the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 experience regardless of if you have a Samsung phone or tablet. There are then also a library of apps that connect your Samsung PC and other Samsung devices.

"If you already own a Galaxy smartphone, grabbing this laptop is the closest you can get to Apple's own tightly tied ecosystem. Between the shared photos, ability to sync, Notes, SmartThings, S Pen experience, and usage of a Samsung Account, there is a lot of device interaction," said Rubino. "Even Samsung's Buds works better with an auto-connect feature tied to the enhanced Bluetooth pairing ability."

Microsoft and Samsung also have a close partnership, so those with Samsung flagship phones get some functionality not available for most smart phones. The enhanced Phone Link experience does not require a Samsung laptop to work but it certainly works on the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and other Samsung PCs.

At $800 off, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is an excellent bargain that beats out PCs normally in the $800-$1,000 price bracket.