These discounted Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are better bargains than their successors that just launched

Dell just launched its new XPS 15 and XPS 17. While those PCs may feature the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA, you may not need a model from this year. Last year's Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 are still some of the best Windows laptops you can buy, and because they have successors with newer specs, you can pick up older models at a discount through Dell.

Deals on the one-year-old XPS 15 and XPS 17 aren't as dramatic as those available for last year's XPS Desktop, but they're still good bargains.

Arguably the best XPS 15 deal is on the model with an Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3050 for $1,249. That price comes thanks to a $400 discount plus a further $150 off when you use the code SAVE150 at checkout.

While the RTX 3050 is from NVIDIA's RTX 30-Series GPU lineup, it's the least powerful graphics card in that family. It's still powerful enough for professional workloads and some of the best PC games, but make sure it has enough power for your specific needs before ordering.

Dell XPS 15 | $1,249 from Dell With the new Dell XPS 15 launching this week, you can get a one-year-old model at a better price than usual. This particular model has an Intel Core i7 and an RTX 3070.

Dell XPS 17 | $2,899 at Dell Even with a 12th Gen Intel Core chip inside, this version of the XPS 17 is an excellent laptop. That CPU is paired with an RTX 3060 in this model that's on sale for $395 off.

Dell monitors | Up to 34% off at Dell Whether you're looking for a monitor to pair with your new laptop or just need a new screen for your desk, Dell has major discounts. Everything from curved Alienware monitors to portable displays are on sale.

When it comes to the XPS 17, there aren't as many discounts available, but there is one deal that sticks out. You can pick up the XPS 17 with an Intel Core i9-12900HK and an RTX 3060 for $2,899. That model also has 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage.