Dell just launched a new XPS Desktop, which means you can buy last year's models at a huge discount

Dell just launched an XPS Desktop with powerful new internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The prebuilt PC is configurable with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. Those are monstrous specs that should be more than enough to handle the best PC games and demanding professional workloads.

While those PCs are powerful, they are also expensive. The XPS Desktop with the latest specs starts at $2,849.99 (13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080). If you want to save some cash, you can opt for a one-year-old XPS Desktop instead.

XPS Desktops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and RTX 30xx Series GPUs inside are available in a wider range of configurations and are discounted right now. The lineup starts at $650 ($100 off) but that's for an entry-level PC with an Intel Core i5 and Intel UHD graphics.

The model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 and an RTX 3080 is one of the best deals. It's currently $430 off, bringing its price down to $2,000. You can take an additional $250 off that price by using the code SAVE250 right now.

If you have the budget and are looking for the best XPS Desktop available, you'll want to check out the new range that we covered earlier today. They just launched and run on Intel and NVIDIA's latest internals. But if you don't want to spend that much, you can grab an older XPS Desktop at a big discount.

You can always upgrade the desktop later if you're able to spend more and want to keep specs up to date.