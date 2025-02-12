It's rare to find a device that's easy to recommend to most people I know. But when one of the best laptops that also has incredible best battery life drops to near its best price ever, I take notice and need to share the deal. Right now, The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is down to $799.99. That's a $400 discount on a laptop that has a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display and a sleek design.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)

Was: $1,199.99

Now: $799.99 at Best Buy "The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a definitive addition to our list of the best Windows Copilot+ PCs and the best Windows on ARM laptops. Lenovo took full advantage of the possibilities afforded by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series, combining it with the best in design and user experience." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a thin-and-light laptop with excellent performance and battery life paired with a beautiful display. ❌Avoid if: You need to use specific apps that don't run well on a Snapdragon-powered PC. Display: 14.5" 3K OLED CPU: Snapdragon X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: Yes Copilot+ PC: Yes Launch date: 2024 👉See at: BestBuy.com Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

What laptop do you recommend to friends?

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is an easy laptop to recommend to friends and family due to its battery life, design, and performance. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

As a tech journalist, I often get asked by friends and family members which gadgets they should buy. That usually sends my head spinning because I want to ask questions about workflows, app libraries, and budgets. While there are obviously laptops better suited for certain people, it's nice when there is a PC that's easy to recommend to a lot of people. That's the case with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. Our Zachary Boddy, who also gets peppered with questions about PC recommendations, said the following in our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review:

"With the Yoga Slim 7x, Lenovo has made a laptop so effortlessly easy to recommend it has instantly made my job as the "tech person" in the family significantly easier. This new-generation Windows on ARM device is sleek, beautiful, rocks an incredible OLED display, boasts amazing performance and long-lasting endurance, and does everything you need it to for hundreds less than you'd expect. It's the highest rated laptop I have ever reviewed."

That's quite the endorsement from Boddy, which should be no surprise considering the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the only laptop to ever receive a perfect score from them.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has a sleek design, vibrant display, and promises all-day battery life and excellent performance. The Snapdragon X Elite on board is an excellent processor for everyday computing and AI tasks. Toss in Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Dolby Vison HDR support and you get a 5-star PC.

What is the laptop with the best battery life?

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x promises all-day battery life and excellent performance. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

In short, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has excellent battery life and can get you through an entire day easily. Its battery life is among the best we've tested when focusing on real-world usage. There are devices, however, that have lasted longer than the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x in certain testing.

Answering which laptop has the best battery life is a surprisingly difficult question. Manufacturers all have their own battery tests and often share big numbers that would never be reached in real-world usage. Even hands-on reviews of devices can have variance depending on parameters used for testing, such as brightness settings.

In an attempt to create an apples-to-apples comparison, our colleagues at Laptop Mag used the same test for each device to create their list of the laptops with the best battery life. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x doesn't quite make that list, but it did last 14 hours and 14 minutes when run through the same testing. For context, most devices on that range from around 14 hours and change up to 20 hours.

As useful as those figures are, not everyone will use their PC with such strict settings. For our review, Boddy did not baby the laptop and

"One area of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9) I scrutinized the most is its endurance. After all, that's one of the biggest selling points of the new Snapdragon X series of SoCs, so I was excited to properly put one of these new laptops through its paces. The Yoga Slim 7x did not disappoint, surpassing all of my expectations to become the longest-lasting laptop I have ever used (and it's honestly not that close of a competition)."

During that testing, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's display was set to 90Hz, keys had backlighting on, and screen brightness was between 50-60%.

Is there any reason to not buy the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x?

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a Copilot+ PC. That means it has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI tasks. Initially, all of the best Copilot+ PCs ran on Snapdragon processors, meaning they had chips built on an Arm architecture. While there are now options for Copilot+ PCs with Intel or AMD chips, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has a Qualcomm chip.

The Snapdragon X Elite in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a great processor, but it does have some limits. Some apps have to run through emulation. There are also some niche apps that do not work at all on the PC. If you need to use an app that does not work well on a PC with a Snapdragon chip, you should look at an alternative to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. Luckily, you won't have to look far since Lenovo have a Yoga Slim 7i that has an Intel chip.