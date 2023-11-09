This flexible Windows 11 laptop is up to $450 off for Black Friday

You don't need to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on a Windows laptop. Best Buy has a ton of early Black Friday deals going on right now, including two on the HP Envy x360. That 15-inch laptop can flip around into different configurations, including tent mode, presentation mode, and laid flat like a large tablet.

Right now, there are sales on both the AMD and Intel versions of the HP Envy x360. The larger discount is on the HP Envy x360 with an Intel Core i7 (13th Gen), 16 GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage. That model is $450 off, bringing its price down to $699.99. The AMD version with a Ryzen 7 (7730U), 16 GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage is $649.99 after a $400 discount.

HP Envy x360 | was $1,149.99 now $699.99 This convertible laptop with a 15-inch screen can flip around into different postures, such as tent mode and tablet mode. Of course, it's also a traditional laptop with a refined design. Right now, you can save on Intel or AMD models of the PC. Intel ($699.99) | AMD ($649.99) Price Check: $749.99 at HP

Whether you use the Envy x360 in laptop mode or another posture, you can interact with touch or a stylus, as well as the usual keyboard and trackpad, of course.

The form factor of the HP Envy x360 pairs well with the laptop's other features to provide an immersive viewing experience. The laptop has audio by Bang & Olufsen and dual speakers.

While many modern laptops have a trimmed down selection of ports, the HP Envy x360 supports a variety of connections. It has Two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a full SD card reader. It has a headphone jack as well, but that's still common on laptops, as opposed to smartphones that usually lack the jack these days.