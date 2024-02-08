This gaming laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 is only $719.99

Lenovo introduced its LOQ laptop lineup in 2023 with the aim of making gaming more affordable. The gaming sub-brand includes both desktops and laptops that trim down on more premium features and focus on delivering a solid gaming experience without breaking the bank. With an Intel Arc refresh for the Lenovo LOQ 15 launching in April, last year's laptops are now on sale, giving you a great way to pick up an already affordable gaming laptop at an even better price.

Lenovo LOQ 15 | was $1,099.99 now $719.99 at Newegg (Intel) | was $1,279.99 now $929.99 at Lenovo (AMD) Lenovo's LOQ 15 aims to deliver solid 1080p gaming performance without breaking the bank. Despite its price, the LOQ 15 has an MUX switch and other gaming features generally reserved for more expensive PCs. The best deal is on the model with an Intel Core i5 inside, but there's also a nice deal on the AMD version featuring a Ryzen 5.

Gaming laptop for under $800

Lenovo's LOQ laptops aim to deliver 1080p gaming performance at an affordable price. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The best deal on the Lenovo LOQ 15 is through Newegg. There, you can get a model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $719.99. That's $380 off the normal price, which was already good for the specs the laptop has.

If you prefer an AMD CPU, you can get the LOQ 15 with a Ryzen 7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 for $929.99 through Lenovo ($350 off). That model has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Regardless of the specs you choose, you'll get three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you purchase a Lenovo LOQ 15.

What is Lenovo LOQ?

New models of the LOQ 15 are on the way in 2024, so you can get last year's laptops at a big discount. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's LOQ sub-brand focuses on delivering respectable specs at an affordable price. Lenovo trimmed down on some premium features to lower the cost of the LOQ laptops (and the LOQ Tower gaming desktop). For example, the body of the LOQ 15 is plastic rather than a more premium metal chassis.

While some premium features were skipped to lower the cost of the LOQ 15, it still has gaming specs and features that you often only see on more expensive PCs. The LOQ 15 has an MUX Switch that can swap the system to integrated graphics to save battery life. It also comes with Lenovo's Legion Arena app and Lenovo Vantage. Lenovo Area makes it easier to save games on different devices and Lenovo Vantage optimizes system performance.

Hardware wise, the LOQ 15 has nice specs, as long as you understand the audience it's built for. Its 15-inch 1080p screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Lenovo has a good track record when it comes to keyboards, and that helps deliver a better gaming experience on the LOQ 15. The laptop has offset arrow keys with the left, down, and right arrows resting slightly below the rest of the keyboard. That means you have full-size arrow keys rather than the smooshed together ones seen on many other laptops. The LOQ 15 also has a full number pad.