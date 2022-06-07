This Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop with a 240Hz display is $100 off today

Newegg continues to be a great place for PC parts and full-blown gaming machines, and today you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 15P KD gaming laptop on sale for $1,199 through Newegg's store (opens in new tab). That's $100 off its regular price and a decent value for a really well-rounded computer. While this isn't a Shell Shocker deal so the price doesn't have an expiration date like many Newegg deals do, it's a safe bet it won't last forever. Expect it to jump back up to its street price at any time.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15P KD gaming laptop $1,300 $1,199 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Loaded with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 graphics card, this laptop is ready for gaming and whatever else you want to do.

We love cheap gaming laptops, and we're always looking for great deals on new ones. The trick to a great cheap gaming laptop deal is finding that balance between price and features. You can go a lot less on the price, but you're probably not going to be able to play at the highest settings. Pay a little bit more like with this one from Gigabyte and you get some outstanding value.



The Gigabyte Aorus 15P includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that can reach up to 4.6GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM that can eventually be expanded up to 64GB if you want, and a 512GB solid state drive for both speed and storage. It is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which will let you play your favorite games at high settings.



The display is the highlight of this machine. The 15.6-inch screen uses an IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will look amazing when gaming, especially if you play shooters.



Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4, and more.