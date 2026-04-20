“Why can ThinkPads do this but Surface can’t?” — A perfect repair score exposes Microsoft’s hardware gap
News
By Sean Endicott published
The ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 proves repairability isn’t an afterthought. Microsoft needs to take notes.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membershipbenefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
The ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 proves repairability isn’t an afterthought. Microsoft needs to take notes.