XPS 15 deal discounts Ultrabook by $510 to kick off Dell Tech Fest, saving you a ton on an RTX 4060 laptop

Dell Tech Fest just started, slashing hundreds of dollars off PCs and a wide range of devices. With deals now live, you can save $510 on the Dell XPS 15. The particular model that's on sale is last year's model, so it has a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, but it's still a powerful PC that packs enough of a punch for creative work, productivity, and everyday computing. Of course, it's also a stunning laptop on the design side of things.

Dell XPS 15 | was $2,709 now $2,199 at Dell This Dell XPS 15 is $510 off for Dell Tech Fest. This model pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. The newer XPS 16 has a different design than the XPS 15, so if you prefer the "classic" look, this is the XPS 15 to get.

Dell Tech Fest runs throughout most of March. As part of that event, a wide range of PCs are on sale, including XPS laptops. The exact dates of discounts vary depending on the device you buy. Right now, you can save up to $510 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530).

The model that's on sale runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. The laptop has 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which should be enough for creative and professional work, though you may want to pick up an external drive like the Samsung T9 Portable SSD, which is also on sale right now.

The discounted XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch 3.5 OLED display that supports touch. That screen is surrounded by incredibly thin bezels, which allowed Dell to pack a large display into a relatively compact laptop body.

Dell XPS 15 review highlights

Dell set the bar high with its XPS lineup, so a PC really has to tick all the boxes to get a perfect score. Unfortunately, that's not what happened with the Dell XPS 15 (9530). The laptop did, however, earn a respectable 4/5 in our Dell XPS 15 review.

The XPS 15 earned high marks for its excellent performance, thin design, great battery life, and OLED display. It can handle a wide range of work and creative tasks and even some gaming, though I wouldn't call it a gaming laptop.

The XPS 15 has some limitations, such as its lack of a USB-A port, basic camera, and high price tag. The last of those issues is mitigated by the current deal, which takes up to $510 off the XPS 15.

"The Dell XPS 15 (9530) is both awe-inspiring and far more limited than I expected it to be. It works very well performance-wise and can handle more intensive programs and gaming," said our Rebecca Spear. "In that way, it's more than capable of handling most work tasks and creative software. It has a simplistic design that still manages to impress, while the beautiful OLED display shows off hues and tones to a crisp and vibrant degree. Overall, it's a great choice for a work or personal laptop."

Dell XPS 15 vs Dell XPS 16

Dell launched the new XPS 13 and introduced the XPS 14 and XPS 16 this year. Those laptops all feature a modern design that includes a haptic trackpad, row of haptic function keys, and zero-lattice keyboards. They also run on the latest Intel Core processors, giving them newer internals than the XPS 15. But Dell will continue to sell the XPS 15 alongside its more modern siblings, at least for now.

The XPS 15 is in many ways the pinnacle of classic XPS design. With Dell shifting to its new design for its new XPS laptops, this may be your last chance to get a "classic" XPS 15 with relatively new internals.

While I personally prefer the look of the XPS 16, it really comes down to preference. The XPS 15 is certainly a more traditional laptop, and it's important to feel comfortable on the PC you use every day. If you prefer the XPS 15, I'd grab the discounted model above or a different model that has the specs you need.